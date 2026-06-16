Check Point and Illumio Expand Partnership to Deliver Protection and Resilience Against Frontier AI-Powered Attacks

As frontier AI models compress the entire attack lifecycle, Check Point and Illumio combine perimeter defense with breach containment so organizations can stop attacks at the edge, and contain them if they get through

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, and Illumio Inc., the breach containment company, today announced an expanded strategic partnership to help organizations defend against a new category of threat: frontier AI models capable of autonomously executing full-scale attacks at machine speed.

"Security teams are being asked to defend environments that are moving faster and that are more complex — against attackers who are using AI to do in minutes what used to take weeks," said Paul Barbosa, VP of Cloud & SASE at Check Point. "Expanding our partnership both in terms of joint product development and go-to-market with Illumio gives our customers something attackers don't want them to have: a coordinated defense that works on both sides of the perimeter. Check Point prevents threats from getting in. Illumio ensures they can't run free if they do. Together, we are working to close the gap that every attacker is looking to exploit."

Frontier AI models are changing the nature of cyber attacks. Adversaries can now compress the entire attack lifecycle — discovery, exploitation, and lateral movement — into a single, automated sequence with little or no human involvement. The window between initial access and catastrophic breach is collapsing. For security teams already stretched thin, the critical question is no longer, "can we stop the attack at the door?" It's "if something gets in, can we find it and stop it from spreading before the damage is done?"

This expanded partnership is built to answer both questions. Check Point delivers the industry's best security for the perimeter, data center, and networks — with the best real-time threat prevention against unknown attacks and the most comprehensive Zero Trust security available. Illumio addresses what happens inside the network: visibility into how workloads communicate, exposure of attack paths, and microsegmentation controls that protect critical assets and contain breaches before they cascade into disasters. Together, the two companies deliver protection and resilience as a unified capability. Customers can now procure Illumio directly through Check Point, simplifying vendor consolidation and accelerating deployment.

Building on the 2025 integration with Illumio Insights, which helped security teams connect Check Point threat intelligence with workload visibility to detect lateral movement risk, the expanded partnership now adds deep integration with Illumio Segmentation. Security teams can align Check Point firewall policy with Illumio's workload model across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, reducing unnecessary connectivity and making it significantly harder for attackers to move undetected through the network once inside.

"AI is compressing the time between intrusion and impact, fundamentally changing the math for defenders," said Andrew Rubin, CEO and founder of Illumio. "Cyber security now has two jobs: prevent what you can, and for everything else, find it fast and stop it from spreading. That's exactly why Illumio and Check Point are working together—to help organizations change that math and contain attacks before they become disasters."

The result is a more complete security architecture for the AI era. Check Point's prevention-first enforcement stops threats at key network boundaries. Illumio Insights surfaces suspicious movement and attack paths across hybrid environments. And Illumio Segmentation, now more tightly aligned with Check Point firewall policy, limits how far any threat can travel once inside. For security teams managing more systems, more connectivity, and more change than ever before, this combination means faster detection, smarter decisions, and incidents contained before they become disasters.

"IDC forecasts microsegmentation to grow at 23.5% CAGR as organizations shift from evaluation to scaled deployment, with 96% of buyers experiencing a noticeable improvement in security posture, cyber resiliency, and ransomware preparedness. However, customers today are often overburdened with disparate tools and products, and IDC research shows that 98.3% of microsegmentation buyers prefer their solution to have tight integration with SASE, firewall, or other zero trust technologies," said Pete Finalle, Research Manager at IDC. "This partnership directly addresses these concerns, as microsegmentation and the broader network security stack are integrated as a coherent platform that simplifies limiting lateral movement and enforcing zero trust at scale."

The expanded integration is available now for joint Check Point and Illumio customers. Additional details, including technical integration guidance, are available in the Check Point and Illumio white paper.

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About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a global cyber security leader protecting more than 100,000 organizations worldwide. Its mission is to secure enterprises' AI transformation. With a prevention-first approach and an open ecosystem architecture, Check Point helps organizations block advanced threats, prioritize exposures, and automate security operations across complex digital environments. The unified architecture simplifies protection across hybrid networks, multi-cloud environments, digital workspaces, and AI systems. Structured around four strategic pillars, Hybrid Mesh Network Security, Workspace Security, Exposure Management, and AI Security, Check Point delivers consistent protection and visibility across multivendor environments, enabling organizations to reduce risk, improve efficiency, and accelerate innovation without increasing complexity.



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This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding our products and solutions, our expectations regarding future growth, the expansion of Check Point's industry leadership, the enhancement of shareholder value and the delivery of an industry-leading cyber security platform to customers worldwide. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results or events in the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2026. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Check Point as of the date hereof, and Check Point disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About Illumio

Illumio is the leader in ransomware and breach containment, redefining how organizations contain cyberattacks and enable operational resilience. Powered by an AI security graph, our breach containment platform identifies and contains threats across hybrid multi-cloud environments – stopping the spread of attacks before they become disasters.



Recognized as a Leader in the Forrester Wave™ for Microsegmentation, Illumio enables Zero Trust, strengthening cyber resilience for the infrastructure, systems, and organizations that keep the world running.

SOURCE Check Point Software Technologies