Check Point Software Releases its 2025 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, today released its 2025 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report: "Securing the Path Toward a Responsible Future." The fourth annual ESG report details the company's progress and vision for a secure, sustainable digital future, where cyber protection, responsible AI governance, and ethical leadership serve as the foundation for trust, resilience, and societal advancement.

"The intersection of AI and cyber security will define the next decade of digital risk," said Nadav Zafrir, CEO at Check Point. "Check Point stands at that intersection — not as a bystander, but as the organization that has spent more than thirty years building the expertise, technology, solutions, and relationships needed to lead through exactly this kind of inflection point."

Securing the AI Transformation

Check Point's 2025 ESG report underscores the company's significant global impact in cyber defense, with ThreatCloud AI delivering prevention at enterprise-grade scale:

4.6 billion cyberattacks prevented annually

FedRAMP and GovRAMP Authorization achieved, enabling Check Point to serve U.S. government entities across federal, state, and local levels with prevention-first cyber security

In 2025, Check Point sharpened its strategy around securing the AI transformation, advancing an AI-first approach across its products, operations, and culture. A number of strategic acquisitions expanded the Check Point portfolio, strengthening key areas across the full AI and exposure management security stack. The company also joined OpenAI's Trusted Access for Cyber program and Daybreak initiative, and integrated Check Point Workforce AI with Claude's Compliance API to provide enterprises with deeper visibility into employee AI usage.

Environmental Progress: Measuring What Matters

Check Point achieved significant environmental milestones in 2025, including:

Inaugural disclosure of Scope 3 emissions from the value chain, a notable milestone in our reporting journey

83% of electrical consumption from offices under operational control offset with renewable energy

31% reduction in Scopes 1 & 2 emissions intensity year-over-year

Climate change risk and opportunity analysis performed according to the TCFD framework

Expanding Social Impact

The company continued to advance its social responsibility goals, investing in its people and communities:

796,468 people trained in cyber security since 2022, representing 80% fulfillment of the goal to train one million people by 2028

11,700 visitors to the Cyber Center in 2025; 30,000 total since its opening

7,179 employees globally, with 65% in technical roles and an average of 74 hours of training per employee

49% increase in corporate donations since 2022, contributing to approximately 200 non-profit organizations worldwide

Governance as a Foundation

Strong governance remains central to Check Point's ESG approach, with highlights including:

78% board director independence, with 100% independence across all board committees

100% compliance with ethics and compliance trainings

Responsible AI approach extended across all aspects of the business, including governance of AI-powered products and internal AI deployments

Ongoing focus on data privacy, supply chain ethics, and transparent business operations

Check Point's 2025 ESG report makes clear that security, sustainability, and ethical leadership are interconnected imperatives. As AI reshapes the threat landscape and the digital economy, the organizations that integrate robust cyber security with responsible business practices will be best positioned to lead. Check Point's prevention-first mission to secure the digital world for everyone, everywhere, remains unchanged. What has changed is the scale, complexity, and urgency of what that mission demands.

Check Point's 2025 ESG report is available here. To learn more about Check Point's ESG program, visit: www.checkpoint.com/about-us/esg/

Follow Check Point on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube and our Corporate Blog

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a global cyber security leader protecting more than 100,000 organizations worldwide. Its mission is to secure enterprises' AI transformation. With a prevention-first approach and an open ecosystem architecture, Check Point helps organizations block advanced threats, prioritize exposures, and automate security operations across complex digital environments. The unified architecture simplifies protection across hybrid networks, multi-cloud environments, digital workspaces, and AI systems. Structured around four strategic pillars, Hybrid Mesh Network Security, Workspace Security, Exposure Management, and AI Security, Check Point delivers consistent protection and visibility across multivendor environments, enabling organizations to reduce risk, improve efficiency, and accelerate innovation without increasing complexity.



Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding our products and solutions, our expectations regarding future growth, the expansion of Check Point's industry leadership, the enhancement of shareholder value and the delivery of an industry-leading cyber security platform to customers worldwide. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results or events in the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2026. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Check Point as of the date hereof, and Check Point disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE Check Point Software Technologies