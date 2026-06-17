Check Point Announces Upcoming Integration with Amazon Bedrock AgentCore

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, announced today its upcoming integration with Amazon Bedrock AgentCore. The integration extends Check Point's trusted security controls into agentic workflows.

Through the integration, Check Point will provide AI behavioral monitoring for destructive or misaligned actions, AI-native guardrails for prompt attacks and content moderation, and partner-specific detection signals such as prompt injection detection, sensitive data and DLP indicators, content inspection, and behavioral threat detection. These signals feed into AgentCore policy, where AgentCore acts at the gateway, outside the agent's reasoning loop. This enables enterprise security teams to pair Check Point's detection capabilities with deterministic, automated enforcement. While detection may be probabilistic, enforcement remains deterministic, giving customers consistent allow-or-deny decisions for every agent action.

"AI agents are no longer just answering questions — they are taking action, which changes how enterprises must approach security," said Adam Ely, GM of AI Security at Check Point. "With Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, we are bringing Check Point's behavioral security into the enterprise agent lifecycle, helping organizations move beyond defining what agents are permitted to do and toward ensuring they do the right thing. Permissions define the boundary. We secure what happens inside it."

The upcoming Amazon Bedrock AgentCore integration is Check Point's latest advancement in securing AI workloads for AWS customers. Customers can learn more about Check Point with AgentCore here.

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About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a global cyber security leader protecting more than 100,000 organizations worldwide. Its mission is to secure enterprises' AI transformation. With a prevention-first approach and an open ecosystem architecture, Check Point helps organizations block advanced threats, prioritize exposures, and automate security operations across complex digital environments. The unified architecture simplifies protection across hybrid networks, multi-cloud environments, digital workspaces, and AI systems. Structured around four strategic pillars, Hybrid Mesh Network Security, Workspace Security, Exposure Management, and AI Security, Check Point delivers consistent protection and visibility across multivendor environments, enabling organizations to reduce risk, improve efficiency, and accelerate innovation without increasing complexity.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding our products and solutions, our expectations regarding future growth, the expansion of Check Point's industry leadership, the enhancement of shareholder value and the delivery of an industry-leading cyber security platform to customers worldwide. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results or events in the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2026. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Check Point as of the date hereof, and Check Point disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE Check Point Software Technologies