Check Point Software Named a Visionary Leader in the 2026 Frost Radar™ for Enterprise Risk Mitigation and Management Platforms

Frost & Sullivan recognizes Check Point for closing the loop between threat intelligence, exposure prioritization, and remediation, helping enterprises move from risk visibility to mitigation and risk reduction



REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, today announced that it has been named a Visionary Leader in the Frost Radar™: Enterprise Risk Mitigation and Management Platforms, 2026 report. One of five companies placed in the Visionary Leader category; Check Point earned the highest Growth Index score of the 15 platforms benchmarked. The recognition highlights Check Point's ability to natively combine attack surface management (ASM), cyber threat intelligence (CTI), and digital risk protection (DRP) in a unified platform with built-in prioritization and remediation, enabling enterprises to move from risk visibility to measurable risk reduction.

For more information on Check Point's recognition in the Frost Radar™: Enterprise Risk Mitigation and Management Platforms, 2026 report, visit our website.

AI-driven attacks are shrinking the window security teams have to close exposure gaps. Check Point's 2026 Exposure Gap Report found that vulnerabilities more than doubled as a share of critical exposures year over year, rising from 18.7% to 42.6%, and point-solution risk management can no longer keep pace. Frost & Sullivan's report notes that the market is shifting toward integrated platforms that correlate threat intelligence with exposure data and act on it, not just report on it. Check Point's approach is intelligence-led and remediation-driven: threat intelligence identifies what is being actively weaponized, exposure prioritization reflects real risk to the business, and safe remediation fixes the exposures safely using the controls the customer already owns.

"Check Point's actions reflect a coherent strategy to build the most comprehensive closed-loop ERMM platform, spanning discovery, intelligence, prioritization, and execution within a single platform architecture," said Danielle VanZandt, Research Director & Program Manager at Frost & Sullivan. "By integrating mature product lines under a unified platform, Check Point creates a durable competitive differentiator that cannot be easily replicated."

Frost & Sullivan's assessment points to four capabilities behind the recognition:

Threat Intelligence: Combining ThreatCloud AI, large-scale telemetry from millions of enforcement points worldwide, and dark web collection with evidence-driven analytics, Check Point correlates external threats, exposures, security control weaknesses, and threat actor behavior into a single view, so teams know in real-time which exposures attackers are actively targeting



Combining ThreatCloud AI, large-scale telemetry from millions of enforcement points worldwide, and dark web collection with evidence-driven analytics, Check Point correlates external threats, exposures, security control weaknesses, and threat actor behavior into a single view, so teams know in real-time which exposures attackers are actively targeting Exposure Prioritization: Check Point enhances asset visibility through internal and external ASM and CAASM capabilities and agentic exposure validation, enabling organizations to identify and prioritize the highest-risk exposures faster



Check Point enhances asset visibility through internal and external ASM and CAASM capabilities and agentic exposure validation, enabling organizations to identify and prioritize the highest-risk exposures faster Safe Remediation: With continued investment and acquisitions, the platform supports teams with fast, safe remediation, using automated safety checks that keep day-to-day operations running without disruption



With continued investment and acquisitions, the platform supports teams with fast, safe remediation, using automated safety checks that keep day-to-day operations running without disruption Open Garden, Interoperable Architecture: Broad integrations across hundreds of IT and security vendors let organizations put compensating controls they already own to work and get more value from existing security investments

In its growth assessment, Frost & Sullivan wrote that "rather than focusing solely on enterprise risk visibility, Check Point's growth strategy emphasizes measurable risk reduction and operational execution, positioning ERMM as an integrated process that unifies exposure identification, prioritization, and remediation in a single operational framework."

"Being named a Visionary Leader validates our strategy of bringing exposure management, threat intelligence, and automated remediation together in a single operational platform," said Yochai Corem, General Manager of Exposure Management at Check Point Software Technologies. "Organizations don't just want to understand risk anymore, they want to reduce it continuously. The future of cyber security is mitigating in AI speed, helping security teams prioritize what matters most and remediate exposures safely at enterprise scale."



Check Point also received Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Customer Value Leadership Recognition in the global ERMM platforms industry, further highlighting the company's strength in security and operational resiliency.

As threat actors increasingly weaponize AI and the time to remediate exposures continues to shrink, Check Point remains committed to advancing trustworthy AI across its Exposure Management and its broader AI Security portfolio. Read more on the Check Point blog and download the complimentary report.

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About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading AI-powered, cloud-delivered cyber security platform provider protecting over 100,000 organizations worldwide. Check Point leverages the power of AI everywhere to enhance cyber security efficiency and accuracy through its Check Point Platform, with industry-leading catch rates enabling proactive threat anticipation and smarter, faster response times. The comprehensive platform includes cloud-delivered technologies consisting of Check Point Workspace Security to secure the workspace, Check Point to secure the cloud, Check Point to secure the network, and Check Point Core Services for collaborative security operations and services.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding our products and solutions, our expectations regarding future growth, the expansion of Check Point's industry leadership, the enhancement of shareholder value and the delivery of an industry-leading cyber security platform to customers worldwide. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results or events in the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2026. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Check Point as of the date hereof, and Check Point disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE Check Point Software Technologies