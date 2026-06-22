Check Point to Embed OpenAI Frontier Cyber Capabilities into Check Point Security Products

The expanded partnership places Check Point among a select group of security vendors cleared to bring OpenAI's defensive AI into the tools enterprises use every day

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, today announced the use of OpenAI's frontier cyber capabilities into its customer-facing defenses. Through the OpenAI Daybreak Cyber Partner Program, open to only a select group of security vendors, Check Point can embed OpenAI models directly into the products, workflows, and managed services its customers rely on.

It marks a meaningful shift, from using these models internally to embedding them directly inside the defenses that protect customers, carrying the safety controls, abuse-prevention standards, and scoped outputs that enterprise security demands. The aim is to sharpen threat prevention, faster remediation, and stronger security operations, delivered through the products and services customers already rely on.

The threat landscape is being shaped by AI. Threat actors are using it to move faster, craft more convincing attacks, and find weaknesses at scale. Defenders need equivalent or stronger capabilities, delivered safely and within clear boundaries. The quality of the models powering defensive workflows has become a strategic variable, not a technical detail.

"Our partnership with OpenAI represents a shared commitment to putting highly advanced AI to work inside the Check Point defenses customers rely on. As one of a select group of security vendors chosen for the OpenAI Daybreak Cyber Partner Program, Check Point is uniquely positioned to bring frontier AI capabilities directly into the security solutions customers depend on every day. This is what it means to lead in AI-powered security: not just adopting new technology, but shaping how it gets built and deployed responsibly across the industry," said Roi Karo, Chief Strategy Officer at Check Point Software.

Through this expanded partnership, Check Point is identifying the defensive security workflows and solutions where OpenAI's trusted access for cyber models, paired with the right safeguards, can deliver measurable customer value.

Check Point and OpenAI are working together to help define the standards for using trusted access frontier AI responsibly in security, building protections against misuse and the controls to catch and stop it. The rollout is deliberately gradual: it begins with carefully controlled defensive uses and widens only as those protections prove themselves. This disciplined approach reflects how Check Point brings AI into its platform across the board, with the rigor and responsibility enterprise security demands.

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About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a global cyber security leader protecting more than 100,000 organizations worldwide. Its mission is to secure enterprises' AI transformation. With a prevention-first approach and an open ecosystem architecture, Check Point helps organizations block advanced threats, prioritize exposures, and automate security operations across complex digital environments. The unified architecture simplifies protection across hybrid networks, multi-cloud environments, digital workspaces, and AI systems. Structured around four strategic pillars, Hybrid Mesh Network Security, Workspace Security, Exposure Management, and AI Security, Check Point delivers consistent protection and visibility across multivendor environments, enabling organizations to reduce risk, improve efficiency, and accelerate innovation without increasing complexity.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding our products and solutions, our expectations regarding future growth, the expansion of Check Point's industry leadership, the enhancement of shareholder value and the delivery of an industry-leading cyber security platform to customers worldwide. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results or events in the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2026. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Check Point as of the date hereof, and Check Point disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE Check Point Software Technologies