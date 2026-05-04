Checkers & Rally's Raises the Bar on Value with New $3 Double Sandwich Lineup

Leading the lineup is the new Sourdough Double Melt, stacked with two 100% beef hamburger patties, American cheese, melted cheddar cheese, mayonnaise and seasoned grilled onions, all served between two slices of toasted sourdough bread.

Guests can also enjoy the Cheese Double, featuring more than a quarter-pound of 100% beef with American cheese, diced red onion, dill pickles, ketchup and mustard on a toasted, bakery-style bun.

For those craving a bold flavor, the Double Spicy Chicken Sandwich delivers with two crispy, all-white meat spicy chicken patties topped with American cheese, crisp iceberg lettuce and mayonnaise on a toasted, bakery-style bun.

"Bold flavor and serious value are what we do best," said Scott Johnson, Chief Marketing Officer of Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc. "With our new $3 Double Sandwich lineup and $6 combo, we're giving guests more ways than ever to enjoy big taste at an unbeatable price."

Bigger, Loaded Sandwiches for When You Want More

In addition to the $3 Double Sandwiches, Checkers & Rally's is serving up two hearty options made for bigger appetites and even bolder cravings.

The new Bacon Sourdough Buford features two large 100% beef hamburger patties, two slices of Swiss cheese, crispy bacon, dill pickles, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayonnaise, ketchup and mustard on toasted sourdough bread.

Joining it is the Bacon Sourdough Clucker, made with all-white meat chicken topped with American cheese, melted cheddar cheese, dill pickles, crispy bacon and mayonnaise, served on toasted sourdough and available crispy or grilled.

To stay up to date on Checkers & Rally's news, visit CheckersandRallys.com. Also, get connected to Checkers & Rally's across social media by following @checkersrallys on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

About Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.

Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold, craveable food, famous fries, exceptional value, and people-first attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally's® restaurants. With more than 700 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers & Rally's is a proven brand with flexible building formats that are aggressively expanding across the country. Checkers & Rally's is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and employees who work hard can create opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities. In recent years, the brand has earned several of the industry's most prestigious awards including: "#1 Most Craveable Fries" by Restaurant Business 2020 and 2018; Best Franchise Deal and "Best Drive-Thru in America" by QSR Magazine; Top Food and Beverage Franchise by Franchise Business Review; the "Hot! Again" award from Nation's Restaurant News and has consistently been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500.

SOURCE Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.