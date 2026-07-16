Checkers & Rally's Doubles Down on Value with Unbeatable Meal Deal and Bold Menu Innovations

Meal deal, loaded wrap, indulgent burger and cheesy snack deliver more flavor and value – now available nationwide

TAMPA, Fla., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumers continue seeking more value from their dining dollars, Checkers & Rally's is doubling down on its commitment to delivering bold flavor at an unbeatable price.

Now available at participating Checkers & Rally's locations nationwide, the $4 Unbeatable Meal Deal – with a $5 Meal Deal offered in select markets – gives guests more of what they crave without compromising on taste or value. For just $4 (or $5), guests can enjoy a complete meal featuring a choice of a new Loaded Tender Wrap, Spicy Chicken Sandwich or Classic Burger, served with a Value Fry, 8-piece Chicken Bites and a 16-ounce small drink.

Now available at participating locations nationwide, the $4 Unbeatable Meal Deal – with a $5 Meal Deal offered in select markets – gives guests more of what they crave without compromising on taste or value. For just $4 (or $5), guests can enjoy a complete meal featuring a choice of a new Loaded Tender Wrap, Spicy Chicken Sandwich or Classic Burger, served with a Value Fry, 8-piece Chicken Bites and a 16-ounce small drink.

"Value has always been part of our DNA, but today's guests expect more than just a low price point – they want a meal that's packed with flavor and satisfaction," said Scott Johnson, Chief Marketing Officer of Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc. "With our Meal Deal platform, we're giving guests a complete meal at an incredible value while continuing to bring bold, craveable menu innovation to the table. While others are treating value as a limited-time promotion, we're committed to delivering great food and great value every day."

Meet the New Loaded Tender Wrap

Headlining the new meal deal is the Loaded Tender Wrap, a portable, flavor-packed option featuring a Fry-Seasoned Chicken Tender, melted cheddar cheese, crispy bacon and ranch wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

Back by Popular Demand: The Super Loaded Buford

Returning by popular demand, the Super Loaded Buford combines several of Checkers & Rally's most iconic ingredients into one crave-worthy burger experience. This indulgent fan favorite delivers the bold flavors and over-the-top value that have made it a standout menu item.

The Super Loaded Buford features two large 100% beef hamburger patties topped with two slices of melted American cheese, caramelized onions, crispy onions, Famous Seasoned Fries, two strips of crispy bacon, dill pickles, ketchup and mayo, all served on a toasted, bakery-style bun.

Snackable, Cheesy Goodness

Rounding out the lineup are new Cheesy Potato Bites: crispy, panko-breaded bites stuffed with potato and cheddar cheese. Perfect as a snack or add-on, guests can enjoy five Cheesy Potato Bites for just $2.99.

From unbeatable value to indulgent, flavor-packed creations, Checkers & Rally's continues to deliver menu innovation designed to satisfy every craving.

To stay up to date on Checkers & Rally's news, visit CheckersandRallys.com. Also, get connected to Checkers & Rally's across social media by following @checkersrallys on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

About Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.

Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold, craveable food, Famous Seasoned Fries, exceptional value and people-first attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally's® restaurants. With more than 700 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers & Rally's is a proven brand with flexible building formats that are aggressively expanding across the country. Checkers & Rally's is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and employees who work hard can create opportunities for themselves, their families and their communities. In recent years, the brand has earned several of the industry's most prestigious awards including "#1 Most Craveable Fries" by Restaurant Business in 2020 and 2018; "Best Franchise Deal" and "Best Drive-Thru in America" by QSR Magazine; "Top Food and Beverage Franchise" by Franchise Business Review; and the "Hot! Again" award from Nation's Restaurant News. The brand has also consistently been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500.

SOURCE Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.