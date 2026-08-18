Checkr Acquires Truv to Expand Its Verification Platform

The acquisition marks Checkr's entry into Government verification and strengthens its Mortgage business

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkr, the AI-powered verification platform for high-stakes decisions, today announced its acquisition of Truv, a leader in consumer-permissioned income, employment, and asset verification. Checkr adds Truv as it continues its pursuit across a $45 billion market opportunity in identity, workforce, mortgage, and tenant verifications.

Checkr + Truv

Over the past year, Checkr has accelerated its evolution into the data platform for high-stakes decisions. As AI-powered fraud continues to increase the need for stronger identity and income verification, Checkr has expanded its offerings with new Mortgage, Tenant, and Personal verification solutions, now serving more than 140,000 customers worldwide. The acquisition of Truv builds on that momentum, strengthening its existing Mortgage business while marking its entry into Government through benefits eligibility verifications.

"In an AI world, human verifications have become essential to nearly every industry, but too often they're fragmented across different systems and providers," said Daniel Yanisse, co-founder and CEO of Checkr. "Our vision is to build a single platform that helps businesses, government agencies, and individuals navigate those decisions with greater accuracy, speed, and confidence. Getting it right matters just as much for the organization relying on that information as it does for the person being verified. Bringing Truv into Checkr helps accelerate that vision."

Truv allows customers to connect directly to payroll providers and financial institutions on a consumer-permissioned basis, verifying income, employment, and assets in real time. Its network reaches 96% of the U.S. workforce, giving lenders and government agencies faster, more reliable verification built on consumer consent. That same accuracy and transparency helps consumers, too. Pulling data directly from the source reduces errors that can unfairly impact or delay high-stakes decisions for consumers seeking a mortgage or public benefits.

Truv's technology and deep relationships within the industry strengthen our Mortgage business. Loan officers can verify borrowers faster and with greater confidence, giving qualified borrowers a quicker path to home ownership. Income fraud accounts for nearly half of the fraud findings in Fannie Mae's investigations, highlighting the growing need for trusted employment and income verification.

The acquisition also expands Checkr into Government, where Truv already serves a growing number of state agencies administering social services programs including Medicaid and SNAP. As agencies face growing pressure to reduce payment error rates while delivering benefits quickly and accurately, trusted verification has become increasingly critical. According to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, those programs accounted for an estimated $186 billion in improper payments last year, underscoring the need for faster, more accurate verifications.

"From day one, we've believed people should have greater visibility into and control over their own financial information," said Kirill Klokov, co-founder and CEO of Truv. "Checkr shares that belief of transparency and fairness, along with a commitment to making verification faster, more accurate, and more transparent. Together, we'll bring trusted, accurate data to more organizations while creating better experiences for the people whose lives are impacted by these high-stakes decisions."

About Checkr

Checkr is the AI-powered verification platform for high-stakes decisions. Checkr AI decodes messy, fragmented, hard-to-verify information about people, and delivers clear answers about a person's identity, background, and credentials. Trusted by more than 140,000 customers globally across employment, mortgage, and tenant verifications, Checkr helps businesses and individuals make more confident decisions. Checkr has offices in San Francisco, CA; Denver, CO; and Santiago, Chile. Learn more at checkr.com.

About Truv

Truv is an open finance company that provides real-time verification solutions, along with a suite of payroll and bank connectivity solutions in one platform. Truv enables the public sector, lenders, screeners, and retail banks to instantly and securely verify consumer payroll, bank, self-employment, education, and volunteer data directly from the source systems through API connections, replacing slower manual processes and costly legacy solutions. For more information, visit truv.com.

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SOURCE Checkr, Inc.