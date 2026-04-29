Checkr Launches Profiles, Giving People a Verified Identity That Travels With Them

Verified credentials individuals own, and a trusted signal for the marketplaces and communities that rely on them

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkr, the data platform powering safe and fair decisions across work and everyday life, today announced Checkr Profiles, a portable identity solution that gives individuals control over their verified credentials. Individuals can proactively share them, and marketplaces and platforms can embed trusted identity verification directly into their ecosystems.

Trust is under pressure. AI-generated resumes, synthetic identities, and document fraud have made it harder than ever to know someone is who they say they are — whether you're welcoming a caregiver into your home, going on a date, hiring a contractor, or onboarding a new employee. According to Checkr's 2025 Report, The Hiring Hoax, nearly 6 in 10 managers suspect candidates of misrepresenting themselves using AI, and 62% believe people are now better at faking identity than organizations are at detecting it.

"Trust between people has always mattered, but proving who you are has never kept pace with how we live and work," said Daniel Yanisse, co-founder and CEO of Checkr. "AI is making that gap wider and more consequential, whether you're a platform onboarding thousands of workers or a parent hiring a caregiver for your child. Checkr Profiles is our answer to that: verified identity and credentials that belong to individuals, and confidence that travels with them wherever they go."

With Checkr Profiles, individuals create a shareable profile that builds credibility instantly, replacing the self-reported claims of a typical online profile with credentials backed by Checkr's trusted verification technology. A caregiver can share their profile with a family before introductions are even made. A freelancer can signal credibility to new clients on their website. Checkr Profiles integrates directly into job boards and marketplaces, adding a Checkr Verified badge that gives platforms a visible layer of trust at scale. To date, over half a million people have already created a Checkr Profile.

GigSmart, a workforce technology platform, was among the first platforms to embed Checkr Profiles, adding a layer of verified trust that travels with candidates across every job application.

"We built GigSmart to give businesses a central hub to manage and scale their labor, and that only works when they can trust who's showing up," said Mitch Catino, founder and COO of GigSmart. "When we made Checkr Profiles the entry point for every flex worker on our platform, the impact went beyond trust and safety. It's raised the bar on both sides of our marketplace."

Checkr Profiles is available today. Individuals can create and manage their verified profile at: personal.checkr.com.

Businesses interested in embedding Checkr Profiles into their platform can visit: checkr.com/profiles-embedding.

About Checkr

Checkr is the data platform powering safe and fair decisions across work and everyday life. Trusted by more than 130,000 customers globally, Checkr helps individuals and businesses verify identities, screen candidates, assess risk, and move millions of critical decisions forward with confidence across employment screening, income verification, and tenant screening. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Denver and Santiago, Chile. Learn more at: checkr.com.

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SOURCE Checkr, Inc.