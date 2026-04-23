Cheetah Mobile Files 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheetah Mobile Inc. ("Cheetah Mobile" or the "Company") (NYSE: CMCM), a China-based IT company with a commitment to AI innovation, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 23, 2026.

The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.cmcm.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

About Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Cheetah Mobile is a China-based IT company with a commitment to AI innovation. It has developed and launched a diversified suite of software products for PCs and mobile devices, designed to address users' needs in document processing, system optimization, image editing and web browsing, among others. Cheetah Mobile provides advertising services to advertisers worldwide, value-added services including the sale of premium membership to its users, multi-cloud management platform to companies globally, as well as robotic products to international clients. At the same time, it actively engages in research and development of advanced technologies to empower its products and services. Cheetah Mobile has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 2014.

Investor Relations Contact

Helen Jing Zhu

Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Tel: +86 10 6292 7779

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Cheetah Mobile