Cheetah Mobile Announces First Quarter 2026 Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

Robotics and others revenue grew 175.9% year over year and accounted for 19.8% of total revenue in the first quarter of 2026

BEIJING, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheetah Mobile Inc. ("Cheetah Mobile" or the "Company") (NYSE: CMCM), a China-based IT company with a commitment to AI innovation, today announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Financial Highlights

Revenue

Total revenues were RMB259.0 million (US$37.5 million) in the first quarter of 2026.

Revenues from ro botics and others increased 175.9% year over year to RMB51.2 million, accounting for 19.8% of total revenues in the first quarter of 2026.

botics and others increased 175.9% year over year to RMB51.2 million, accounting for 19.8% of total revenues in the first quarter of 2026. Revenue from services of cloud and AI infrastructure increased 68.3% year over year in the first quarter of 2026 to RMB46.8 million, contributing to 64.3% of global enterprise services segment revenue and 18.1% of this quarter's total revenues.

segment revenue and 18.1% of this quarter's total revenues. Revenue from internet value-added services increased 8.2% year over year in the first quarter of 2026 to RMB98.3 million, accounting for 72.8% of internet services segment revenue and 38.0% of this quarter's total revenues.

Profitability

Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders was RMB17.5 million (US$2.5 million), compared with RMB33.4 million in the same period last year.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders was RMB11.7 million (US$1.7 million), compared with non-GAAP net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders of RMB21.1 million in the same period last year.

Cash Position

As of March 31, 2026, the Company had RMB1,280.6 million (US$185.6 million) in cash and cash equivalents.

Management Commentary

Fu Sheng, Chief Executive Officer of Cheetah Mobile, commented: "During the first quarter of 2026, we continued executing our AI and robotics strategy with a disciplined approach. Our robotics and others segment delivered strong year-over-year growth while adjusted operating loss further narrowed, reflecting improving commercial traction and operating efficiency. We also continued advancing EasyClaw, our AI agent platform focused on enterprise productivity scenarios, and introduced other AI Agent products. We believe long-term opportunities in AI will come from practical applications, workflow integration, and real customer value creation. Across the industry, we are seeing growing adoption of AI agents, which is driving demand for AI infrastructure and cloud services. This trend also benefited our services of cloud and AI infrastructure business, which delivered strong year-over-year revenue growth during the quarter. Supported by stable cash flow from our internet services business, we remain focused on disciplined investment, product execution, and building sustainable long-term growth engines."

Thomas Ren, Chief Financial Officer of Cheetah Mobile, commented: "Starting from the first quarter of 2026, we began reporting our robotics business as a separate segment to present the operating progress of this business. Historical results previously reported under the AI and others segment are now presented as robotics and others, which primarily includes robotics-related products and services, and global enterprise services, which includes advertising agency and services of cloud and AI infrastructure through partnering with global leading cloud service providers. We also maintained a solid balance sheet, ending the quarter with US$ 185.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, supporting our disciplined investment in AI and robotics initiatives over the long term."

First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Total revenues remained relatively flat year over year, generating RMB259.0 million (US$37.5 million) in the first quarter of 2026.

Revenues from Robotics and Oth ers increased 175.9% year over year to RMB51.2 million, accounting for 19.8% of total revenues in the first quarter of 2026.

ers increased 175.9% year over year to RMB51.2 million, accounting for 19.8% of total revenues in the first quarter of 2026. Internet Services revenue decreased 15.2% year over year to RMB135.0 million. This year-over-year decrease was resulting from a 46.3% decline in the Company's online advertising business. However, revenue from internet value added services increased by 8.2% year over year in the first quarter of 2026, contributing to 72.8% of this quarter's Internet Services segment revenue, and 38.0% of this quarter's total revenues.

Global Enterprise Services revenue decreased 10.5% year over year to RMB 72.8 million. This year-over-year decrease resulted from a 51.5% decline in the Company's advertising agency services business due to policy shifts from a major global advertising platform. However, revenue from services of cloud and AI infrastructure increased 68.3% year over year in the first quarter of 2026, contributing to 64.3% of this quarter's Global Enterprise Services segment revenue and 18.1% of this quarter's total revenues. This increase was a result of an increasing number of enterprises in the overseas markets adopting AI agent products to improve productivity, which drove demands for both tokens and cloud computing resources through our platform.

Operating loss was RMB28.3 (US$4.1 million) million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to RMB26.5 million in the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating loss was RMB22.5 million (US$3.3 million) in the first quarter of 2026, compared to RMB14.3 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted operating loss from Robotics and Oth ers decreased by 57.1% year over year to RMB26.9 million in the first quarter of 2026.

ers decreased by 57.1% year over year to RMB26.9 million in the first quarter of 2026. Adjusted operating profit from Internet Services business decreased by 38.2% year over year in the first quarter of 2026, mainly due to the decline in online advertising revenue in this segment, along with our investments in AI agent related products. However, we still earned RMB15.2 million from the Internet Services business in this quarter, which laid a solid foundation for our investments in robotics and AI applications.

Adjusted operating profit from Global Enterprise Services decreased by 67.3% year over year to RMB13.8 million in the first quarter of 2026. This decline was resulting from the revenue decrease in the Company's advertising agency services business.

Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders was RMB17.5 million (US$2.5 million), compared with RMB33.4 million in the same period last year. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders was RMB11.7 million (US$1.7 million), compared with non-GAAP net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders of RMB21.1 million in the same period last year.

As of March 31, 2026, the Company had RMB1,280.6 million (US$185.6 million) of cash and cash equivalents, and RMB692.2 million (US$100.3 million) of long-term investments.

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call on June 10, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time (or 7:00 p.m. Beijing Time) to discuss its financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

Main Line:

International: 1-412-317-6061

United States Toll Free: 1-888-317-6003

Mainland China Toll Free: +86-4001-206115

Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-963976

Conference ID: 7570048

English Translation:

International: 1-412-317-6061

United States Toll Free: 1-888-317-6003

Mainland China Toll Free: +86-4001-206115

Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-963976

Conference ID: 0340478

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.cmcm.com.

Exchange Rate

This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars in this press release were made at a rate of RMB6.8980 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of March 31, 2026, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. Such translations should not be construed as representations that RMB amounts could be converted into U.S. dollars at that rate or any other rate, or to be the amounts that would have been reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").

About Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Cheetah Mobile is a China-based IT company with a commitment to AI innovation. It has developed and launched a diversified suite of software products for PCs and mobile devices, designed to address users' needs in document processing, system optimization, image editing and web browsing, AI agent products, among others. Cheetah Mobile provides advertising services to advertisers worldwide, value-added services including the sale of premium membership to its users, services of cloud and AI infrastructure to companies globally, as well as robotic products to international clients. At the same time, it actively engages in research and development of advanced technologies to empower its products and services. Cheetah Mobile has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 2014.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements, including management quotes and business outlook, constitute forward-looking statements under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including but are not limited to the following: Cheetah Mobile's growth strategies; Cheetah Mobile's ability to retain and increase its user base and expand its product and service offerings; Cheetah Mobile's ability to monetize its platform; Cheetah Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; competition with companies in a number of industries including internet companies that provide online marketing services and internet value-added services; expected changes in Cheetah Mobile's revenues and certain cost or expense items; and general economic and business condition globally and in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Cheetah Mobile's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Cheetah Mobile does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including but not limited to:

Non-GAAP cost of revenues excludes share-based compensation expenses;

Non-GAAP gross profit excludes share-based compensation expenses;

Non-GAAP gross margin excludes share-based compensation expenses;

Total non-GAAP operating expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, impairment of goodwill and intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions;

Non-GAAP research and development expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions;

Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses , amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions;

Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses;

Non-GAAP operating profit/loss excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and impairment of goodwill and intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions;

Non-GAAP net income/loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, impairment of goodwill and intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions;

Non-GAAP diluted earnings/losses per ADS excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, impairment of goodwill and intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions.

The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures are useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business, as well as impairment of goodwill and intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Cheetah Mobile Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results".

Investor Relations Contact

Helen Jing Zhu

Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Tel: +86 10 6292 7779

Email: [email protected]

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))



As of

December 31, 2025

March 31, 2026

RMB

RMB

USD ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 1,506,625

1,280,591

185,647 Short-term investments 9,527

9,499

1,377 Accounts receivable, net 468,058

471,332

68,329 Prepayments and other current assets, net 1,154,774

1,086,601

157,524 Due from related parties, net 94,821

119,067

17,261 Total current assets 3,233,805

2,967,090

430,138











Non-current assets:









Property and equipment, net 40,238

40,967

5,939 Operating lease right-of-use assets 16,833

14,316

2,075 Intangible assets, net 54,069

51,322

7,440 Goodwill 460,034

460,034

66,691 Long-term investments 688,459

692,209

100,349 Deferred tax assets 112,913

111,313

16,137 Other non-current assets 77,521

79,947

11,590 Total non-current assets 1,450,067

1,450,108

210,221











Total assets 4,683,872

4,417,198

640,359











LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable 211,689

288,243

41,786 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,264,659

1,967,039

285,161 Due to related parties 18,613

24,298

3,522 Income tax payable 54,430

43,360

6,286 Total current liabilities 2,549,391

2,322,940

336,755











Non-current liabilities:









Deferred tax liabilities 21,711

21,132

3,063 Other non-current liabilities 154,422

153,789

22,295 Total non-current liabilities 176,133

174,921

25,358











Total liabilities 2,725,524

2,497,861

362,113











Mezzanine equity:









Redeemable noncontrolling interests 197,560

199,656

28,944











Shareholders' equity:









Ordinary shares 254

254

37 Additional paid-in capital 2,736,117

2,737,443

396,846 Accumulated deficit (1,490,947)

(1,508,427)

(218,676) Accumulated other comprehensive income 362,245

332,503

48,203 Total Cheetah Mobile Inc. shareholders'

equity 1,607,669

1,561,773

226,410 Noncontrolling interests 153,119

157,908

22,892











Total shareholders' equity 1,760,788

1,719,681

249,302











Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and

shareholders' equity 4,683,872

4,417,198

640,359

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share(or ADS) data)





For The Three Months Ended



March 31, 2025

March 31, 2026

March 31, 2026



RMB

RMB

USD Revenues

259,006

258,993

37,546 Internet Services

159,141

135,005

19,572 Global Enterprise Services

81,297

72,750

10,547 Robotics and others

18,568

51,238

7,427 Cost of revenues (a)

(69,505)

(92,431)

(13,400) Gross profit

189,501

166,562

24,146













Operating income and expenses:











Research and development (a)

(61,244)

(57,722)

(8,368) Selling and marketing (a)

(104,838)

(71,714)

(10,396) General and administrative (a)

(52,624)

(66,136)

(9,588) Other operating income

2,670

722

105 Total operating income and expenses

(216,036)

(194,850)

(28,247)













Operating loss

(26,535)

(28,288)

(4,101) Other income/(expenses):











Interest income, net

5,605

3,422

496 Foreign exchange gains

1,650

19,252

2,791 Others (expense)/income, net

(4,009)

1,321

192













Loss before income taxes

(23,289)

(4,293)

(622) Income tax expenses

(4,820)

(7,623)

(1,105) Net loss

(28,109)

(11,916)

(1,727) Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

5,248

5,564

807 Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders

(33,357)

(17,480)

(2,534)













Net loss per share











Basic

(0.0235)

(0.0126)

(0.0018) Diluted

(0.0236)

(0.0127)

(0.0018)













Net loss per ADS











Basic

(1.1749)

(0.6306)

(0.0900) Diluted

(1.1814)

(0.6334)

(0.0900)













Weighted average number of shares outstanding











Basic

1,515,787,128

1,551,965,718

1,551,965,718 Diluted

1,515,787,128

1,551,965,718

1,551,965,718 Weighted average number of ADSs outstanding











Basic

30,315,743

31,039,314

31,039,314 Diluted

30,315,743

31,039,314

31,039,314













Other comprehensive loss , net of tax of nil











Foreign currency translation adjustments

(272)

(31,160)

(4,517) Unrealized gains on available-for-sale securities, net

2,660

585

85 Other comprehensive income/(loss)

2,388

(30,575)

(4,432) Total comprehensive loss

(25,721)

(42,491)

(6,159) Less: Total comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling

interests

6,662

4,731

686 Total comprehensive loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders

(32,383)

(47,222)

(6,845)









For The Three Months Ended



March 31, 2025

March 31, 2026

March 31, 2026 (a) Share-based compensation expenses

RMB

RMB

USD Cost of revenues

5

-

- Research and development

296

932

135 Selling and marketing

71

505

73 General and administrative

5,212

2,044

296 Total

5,584

3,481

504

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for per share data )



For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

GAAP Share-based Amortization of Non-GAAP

Result Compensation intangible assets* Result

RMB RMB RMB RMB USD Revenues 258,993 - - 258,993 37,546 Cost of revenues (92,431) - - (92,431) (13,400) Gross profit 166,562 - - 166,562 24,146











Research and development (57,722) 932 231 (56,559) (8,200) Selling and marketing (71,714) 505 2,070 (69,139) (10,023) General and administrative (66,136) 2,044 - (64,092) (9,292) Other operating income, net 722 - - 722 105 Total operating income and expenses (194,850) 3,481 2,301 (189,068) (27,410)











Operating loss (28,288) 3,481 2,301 (22,506) (3,264) Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders (17,480) 3,481 2,301 (11,698) (1,697)











Diluted losses per ordinary share (RMB) (0.0127) 0.0022 0.0016 (0.0089)

Diluted losses per ADS (RMB) (0.6334) 0.1100 0.0784 (0.4450)

Diluted losses per ADS (USD) (0.0900) 0.0159 0.0114 (0.0645)



























For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

GAAP Share-based Amortization of Non-GAAP

Result Compensation intangible assets* Result

RMB RMB RMB RMB Revenues 259,006 - - 259,006 Cost of revenues (69,505) 5 - (69,500) Gross profit 189,501 5 - 189,506









Research and development (61,244) 296 6,156 (54,792) Selling and marketing (104,838) 71 469 (104,298) General and administrative (52,624) 5,212 - (47,412) Other operating income, net 2,670 - - 2,670 Total operating income and expenses (216,036) 5,579 6,625 (203,832)









Operating loss (26,535) 5,584 6,625 (14,326) Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders (33,357) 5,584 6,625 (21,148)









Diluted losses per ordinary share (RMB) (0.0236) 0.0037 0.0043 (0.0156) Diluted losses per ADS (RMB) (1.1814) 0.1850 0.2164 (0.7800)









* This represents amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions.

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Information about Segment (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for percentage)





For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2026



Internet Services

Global Enterprise Services

Robotics and others

Consolidated



RMB

RMB





RMB

USD Revenues from external customers

135,005

72,750

51,238

258,993

37,546 Inter-segment revenues

-

11,130

-

11,130

1,614





















Segment revenue

135,005

83,880

51,238

270,123

39,160 Elimination of inter-segment revenue













(11,130)

(1,614) Consolidated Revenues













258,993

37,546 Operating Costs and expenses



















Cost of revenues(i)

29,157

43,940

26,458







Selling and marketing(i)

39,649

9,180

19,747







Research and development(i)

28,992

378

27,142







Other segment items(i)

22,011

16,629

4,761







Adjusted operating income/(losses)

15,196

13,753

(26,870)

2,079

301 Unallocated amounts-share based compensations













3,481

504 Unallocated amounts-corporate expense













26,886

3,898 Operating loss













(28,288)

(4,101) Reconciliation of segment profit/(loss)



















Interest income, net













3,422

496 Foreign exchange gains, net













19,252

2,791 Other income, net













1,321

192 Loss before income taxes













(4,293)

(622)































For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2025



Internet Services

Global Enterprise Services

Robotics and others

Consolidated



RMB

RMB





RMB Revenues from external customers

159,141

81,297

18,568

259,006 Inter-segment revenues

-

8,521

-

8,521

















Segment revenue

159,141

89,818

18,568

267,527 Elimination of inter-segment revenue













(8,521) Consolidated Revenues













259,006 Operating Costs and expenses















Cost of revenues(i)

22,992

28,317

24,486



Selling and marketing(i)

67,496

14,782

20,031



Research and development(i)

32,843

1,259

26,379



Other segment items(i)

11,203

3,397

10,345



Adjusted operating income/(losses)

24,607

42,063

(62,673)

3,997 Unallocated amounts-share based compensations













5,584 Unallocated amounts-corporate expense













24,948 Operating loss













(26,535) Reconciliation of segment profit/(loss)















Interest income, net













5,605 Foreign exchange gains, net













1,650 Other income, net













(4,009) Loss before income taxes













(23,289)



























(i) Share-based compensations and certain corporate expenses were not allocated to segments. Other segment items include general and administrative expenses and

other operating expenses allocated to the respective segments.

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Reconciliation from Net Loss Attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))





For The Three Months Ended



March 31, 2025

March 31, 2026

March 31, 2026



RMB





USD Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders

(33,357)

(17,480)

(2,534) Add:











Income tax expenses

4,820

7,623

1,105 Interest income, net

(5,605)

(3,422)

(496) Depreciation and other amortization

9,782

6,464

937 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

5,248

5,564

807 Other expense/(income), net

2,359

(20,573)

(2,983) Share-based compensation

5,584

3,481

504 Adjusted EBITDA

(11,169)

(18,343)

(2,660)

SOURCE Cheetah Mobile