Chemelex Successfully Goes Live with Ivalua to Streamline Procurement

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, the enterprise AI platform for procurement, today announced that Chemelex, a global leader in electric thermal and sensing solutions, has successfully gone live with Ivalua's Source-to-Contract solution.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Chemelex is a manufacturer of self-regulating electric heating cables and thermal sensors specializing in pipe freeze protection, industrial temperature maintenance, snow melting, and leak detection systems.

The implementation of Ivalua's S2C solution, including Supplier Relationship Performance Management (SRPM), was led by Ivalua's partner Durvah IT Consulting. Deployed across Chemelex's operations in eight key markets including the US, UK, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Japan, and Germany, and supported by seamless integrations with ERP and third-party screening systems, the deployment modernizes Chemelex's procurement and supplier management processes.

"Working alongside the Chemelex team, our focus was delivering a smooth end-to-end deployment. Technology enabled this transformation, but it was the dedication of our people and close collaboration with Chemelex and Ivalua that made the implementation successful," said Kishore Gajendra, Director at Durvah IT Consulting.

Ivalua will empower Chemelex to build stronger governance, streamline workflows, improve supplier collaboration, and enable data-driven decision-making.

"Process Excellence is a strategic priority at Chemelex, and the successful implementation of Ivalua represents one of our most significant digital transformation initiatives. We have established a modern procurement foundation that strengthens governance, streamlines sourcing, supplier and contract management, and provides greater visibility to our team for data-driven decision-making. This transformation supports our current business needs while creating a scalable platform for continuous improvement and future innovation across our global supply organization," said Mahek Patel, Global Process Excellence Manager at Chemelex.

"Empowering leading companies like Chemelex to achieve full visibility across their entire supplier lifecycle is at the heart of what Ivalua does," said Dan Amzallag, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Ivalua. "By streamlining Source-to-Contract operations and unifying them with automated risk screening, Chemelex now has a resilient foundation to enhance supplier performance, mitigate supply chain risk, and scale efficiently across their operations in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific."

About Ivalua

Ivalua is the only truly unified, enterprise AI platform for managing spend and suppliers. We seamlessly connect people, AI, workflows and data, making businesses more profitable, resilient, and sustainable. We are trusted by over 500 of the world's most admired brands and consistently recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Ivalua