Ivalua Named a Leader in Accounts Payable Invoice Automation 2026 Evaluation

Ivalua is recognized for its Autonomous AP capabilities and seamless supplier communication

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, the enterprise AI platform for procurement, today announced that it has been recognized as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Accounts Payable Invoice Automation (APIA) Software, Q2 2026.

As global regulatory pressures around e-invoicing and prompt payments intensify, organizations must optimize the supplier payment journey. To achieve this, accounts payable (AP) teams must focus on business compliance and current liability, which is where the value of Autonomous AP becomes key. Autonomous AP instantly verifies the compliance of every invoice, while blocking fraud at every step. This allows finance teams to shift their focus from transactional activities to managing exceptions and strategic cash optimization.

In its report, Forrester states: "Ivalua's supplier portal excels by offering an interactive supplier collaboration center with rich functionalities, such as seamless supplier and buyer communication, invoice corrections, and PO flips. The vendor provides granular AP reports that are easy to use. It also differentiates with its event and status tracking, with fine-grained, auditable workflows that monitor every invoice and payment stage from receipt to settlement."

By streamlining the APIA process, enterprises can ensure e-invoicing compliance, maximize working capital opportunities and release liquidity into their supply chains. Ivalua's Autonomous AP delivers this level of Agentic automation to enterprises by digitizing the entire invoicing journey, shortening cycle times, and preventing fraud. When coupled with advanced supplier collaboration, this approach drives over 96% supplier adoption within two months*, improves payment accuracy, ensures higher levels of business compliance, and optimizes cash flow.

"In today's high-pressure regulatory and cost-conscious environment, the partnership between procurement and finance is critical to unlocking value that goes beyond the transactional by turning accounts payable into a strategic enterprise asset and value center," said Franck Lheureux, CEO of Ivalua. "Ivalua has accelerated innovation in the AP space to empower this partnership, and we are thrilled to be named a Leader by Forrester."

Disclaimer

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. This report is part of a broader collection of Forrester resources, including interactive models, frameworks, tools, data, and access to analyst guidance. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here.

*Based on the case study of a leading semi-public organisation with 40,000 suppliers

About Ivalua

Ivalua is the only truly unified, enterprise AI platform for managing spend and suppliers. We seamlessly connect people, AI agents, workflows and data, making businesses more profitable, resilient, and sustainable. We are trusted by over 500 of the world's most admired brands and consistently recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Ivalua