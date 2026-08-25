Chemours Publishes 2025 Sustainability Report Highlighting Progress on Climate, Emissions Reduction, and Responsible Manufacturing

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chemours Company (Chemours) (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in Thermal & Specialized Solutions (TSS), Titanium Technologies (TT), and Advanced Performance Materials (APM), today announced the release of its 2025 Sustainability Report.

Chemours releases its 2025 Sustainability Report, showcasing significant progress toward its Corporate Responsibility Commitment goals.

"Our sustainability strategy is delivering tangible results while creating long-term value for the company and its stakeholders," said Kathy O'Keefe, Chemours Chief Sustainability Officer. "The progress reflected in this year's report demonstrates how responsible manufacturing, operational excellence, and innovation can work together to reduce our environmental footprint, strengthen our business, and help our customers meet their own sustainability goals. While important work remains, the progress highlighted in this report reflects the dedication of our teams and our commitment to turn ambition into action by delivering solutions that support our customers, communities, and other stakeholders."

The 2025 report highlights progress across responsible manufacturing, climate action, safety, supply chain engagement, and community investment while showcasing how the company is using science, technology, and continuous improvement to advance its sustainability priorities.

2025 Sustainability Progress Highlights:

Achieved an 80% reduction in air and water process emissions of fluorinated organic chemicals (FOCs) since 2018, on track toward the company's goal of reducing FOC process emissions by 99% or more by 2030.

Reduced Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 57% since 2018, advancing toward the company's target of a 60% reduction by 2030.

Reduced absolute Scope 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 30% since 2018, supported in part by increased adoption of Opteon™ low global warming potential (GWP) refrigerants.

Recorded zero Tier 1 process safety events and zero distribution safety incidents in 2025 and launched our new "We Strive for Zero" safety aspiration, establishing a clearer, enterprise-wide vision for safety performance.

Beyond these results, the report highlights how Chemours is applying chemistry, innovation, and collaboration to help address complex challenges for customers, communities, and society, including:

Advancing emissions detection, measurement, and abatement technologies that support one of the world's most ambitious fluorinated organic compound reduction goals while helping drive broader progress across industry.

Helping customers reduce emissions and support the growing demands of AI infrastructure through advanced cooling technologies, including Opteon™ low GWP refrigerants for chillers and two-phase liquid cooling solutions designed to improve energy efficiency and reduce water use.

To read the full 2025 Sustainability Report, visit https://www.chemours.com/en/sustainability.

About The Chemours Company

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in providing industrial and specialty chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and advanced electronics, general industrial, and oil and gas. Through our three businesses – Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Titanium Technologies, and Advanced Performance Materials – we deliver application expertise and chemistry-based innovations that solve customers' biggest challenges. Our flagship products are sold under prominent brands such as Opteon™, Freon™, Ti-Pure™, Nafion™, Teflon™, Viton™, and Krytox™. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC, Chemours has approximately 5,700 employees and 28 manufacturing sites and serves approximately 2,400 customers in approximately 110 countries. For more information, visit chemours.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to a historical or current fact. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "target," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify "forward-looking statements," which speak only as of the date such statements were made. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our progress against our Corporate Responsibility Commitment goals and our expected impact on societal goals, all of which are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements also involve risks and uncertainties that are beyond Chemours' control. Matters outside our control, including general economic conditions, geopolitical conditions and global health events, and changes in environmental regulations in the U.S. or other jurisdictions could either make it more difficult to comply with environmental regulations or that affect demand for or adoption of our products, have affected or may affect our business and operations and may or may continue to hinder our ability to comply with environmental regulations or provide goods and services to customers, cause disruptions in our supply chains such as through strikes, labor disruptions or other events, adversely affect our business partners, significantly reduce the demand for our products, adversely affect the health and welfare of our personnel or cause other unpredictable events. Additionally, there may be other risks and uncertainties that Chemours is unable to identify at this time or that Chemours does not currently expect to have a material impact on its business. Factors that could cause or contribute to these differences include the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Chemours assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law.

CONTACTS:

INVESTORS

Brandon Ontjes

VP, Head of Strategy & Investor Relations

+1.302.773.3300

[email protected]

NEWS MEDIA

Cassie Olszewski

Media Relations & Reputation Leader

+1.302.219.7140

[email protected]

SOURCE The Chemours Company