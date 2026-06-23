Chenwei Medical Showcases Advanced ICU Ventilators, Anesthesia Workstations and Emergency Transport Ventilator Solutions at WHX Miami 2026

MIAMI, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its participation in the AMCI International Critical Care Congress in Colombia, Chenwei Medical presented its latest innovations in ICU ventilation, anesthesia systems and emergency respiratory care at WHX Miami 2026.

Chenwei Medical at WHX Miami 2026 (Booth C53), showcasing advanced Anesthesia Systems, Ventilators, Patient Monitors, and Smart Healthcare Solutions.

As a global expert in Life Support, Respiratory Care, and Critical Care Solutions, Chenwei Medical showcased a comprehensive life-support and respiratory care portfolio covering Intensive Care Units (ICU), operating rooms (OR), and emergency transport scenarios. The solutions integrate advanced ventilation, anesthesia, and patient monitoring technologies for high-acuity clinical environments.

Among the featured innovations, Chenwei Medical highlighted its flagship T80 ICU Ventilator, a turbine-driven intensive care ventilator equipped with intelligent ventilation modes, adaptive respiratory support, and high-precision monitoring functions. The system is designed to support a wide range of critically ill patients requiring invasive and non-invasive ventilation in ICU settings.

In addition, the company presented the CWM-303 Anesthesia Workstation, a next-generation anesthesia machine designed for operating room efficiency. It delivers precise anesthetic gas control, integrated monitoring capabilities, and stable performance for surgical anesthesia management, supporting anesthesiologists in complex surgical procedures.

For emergency medicine and inter-hospital transfer scenarios, Chenwei Medical introduced the CWH-2020 Emergency Transport Ventilator, a compact and lightweight transport ventilator engineered with extended battery life, high durability, and reliable ventilation performance. It is designed to ensure continuous respiratory support during patient transport, pre-hospital emergency response, and critical care evacuation.

A key highlight of the event was the participation of Prof. Gustavo Olguin, LATAM Director of Chenwei Medical, a globally recognized expert in respiratory and critical care. At WHX Miami 2026, he emphasized the importance of integrating clinical expertise with advanced ventilation and anesthesia technologies to improve patient outcomes, enhance ICU efficiency, and expand access to high-quality critical care solutions across diverse healthcare systems in Latin America and beyond.

His perspective reinforced Chenwei Medical's positioning as both a medical technology provider and a clinical partner advancing evidence-based respiratory care globally.

Founded in 1992, Chenwei Medical offers integrated medical technologies across anesthesia systems, ICU ventilators, emergency transport ventilators, patient monitors, and smart healthcare solutions.

Following its prominent exhibition at WHX Miami 2026, Chenwei Medical is accelerating its international expansion. Backed by an installation base of 50,000+ devices in 110+ countries, the company continues to deliver clinically driven innovations, guided by the vision: Care For Every Vital Moment.

Website: https://en.chenwei-med.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/chenwei-medical

SOURCE Chenwei Medical