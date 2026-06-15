Following Participation in the AMCI International Critical Care Congress, Chenwei Medical Showcases Respiratory and Critical Care Innovations at WHX Miami 2026

Global provider of Life Support, Respiratory Care, and Critical Care Solutions highlights advanced ventilation, anesthesia, and patient monitoring technologies for healthcare professionals across the Americas.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina and MIAMI, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its participation in the AMCI Congress in Colombia, Chenwei Medical furthers its commitment to respiratory care and healthcare innovation across the Americas by exhibiting at WHX Miami 2026, held June 17–19 at the Miami Beach Convention Center, USA.

Chenwei Medical at WHX Miami 2026 (Booth C53), showcasing advanced Anesthesia Systems, Ventilators, Patient Monitors, and Smart Healthcare Solutions.

Visitors are invited to Booth C53 to explore the company's latest Life Support and Smart Healthcare Solutions. Chenwei Medical will showcase flagship technologies including the T80 ICU Ventilator, which features advanced turbine-driven performance and intelligent ventilation modes. The CWM-303 Anesthesia Workstation delivers highly precise gas control and comprehensive monitoring for the operating room. Additionally, the CWH-2020 Portable Ventilator offers lightweight mobility and robust battery performance for safe transport. Designed to support diverse clinical applications, these advanced solutions help healthcare professionals enhance patient safety and improve operational efficiency.

Prior to WHX Miami, Chenwei Medical participated in the AMCI Congress. There, Prof. Gustavo Olguin—LATAM Director of Chenwei Medical and a leading global authority with 40 years of clinical leadership—engaged with regional specialists. As an ICRC Board Member and Founder of SOLACUR, his clinical expertise strongly reinforces Chenwei Medical's academic presence and international collaboration in mechanical ventilation and ICU management.

"I proudly align with Chenwei Medical because their equipment delivers the reliability, precision, and intuitive design that clinicians demand in high-stakes critical moments," said Prof. Olguin. "This collaboration creates a meaningful platform where clinical science, education, and technology unite to advance respiratory care globally. WHX Miami provides a vital space to connect, combining academic insights with innovation to support better patient outcomes."

Latin America remains a key strategic market for Chenwei Medical. Through leading academic congresses and exhibitions, the company strengthens collaborations with regional institutions and distributors, expanding access to advanced Life Support, Respiratory Care,and Critical Care Solutions.

Healthcare professionals and industry partners attending WHX Miami are welcome to visit Booth C53 to discuss opportunities for clinical collaboration.

Founded in 1992, Chenwei Medical is a global expert in Life Support, Respiratory Care and Critical Care Solutions. Trusted by institutions in over 110 countries with 50,000+ devices installed worldwide, Chenwei Medical remains committed to its mission: Care For Every Vital Moment.

Website: https://en.chenwei-med.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/chenwei-medical

Contact:

Flora.Ye

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SOURCE Chenwei Medical