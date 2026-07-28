Cherry Hill Advisory Launches AI-Enabled Internal Audit Services

The firm's new AI-Enabled Internal Audit Services pair senior human practitioners with a full AI workforce and an eight-service AI toolbox, all managed by the firm.

CHERRY HILL, N.J., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Hill Advisory, an internal audit and risk advisory firm, today launched its AI-Enabled Internal Audit Services. Experienced practitioners lead every engagement. Working behind them is a structured AI team, drawing on an eight-service AI toolbox. Clients engage the firm, not the technology, and never operate any of it themselves.

The 19 agent AI team is organized around the audit lifecycle, covering scoping, workplan development, audit quality, fieldwork execution, findings development, and evidence organization. Specialists extend coverage into IT audit, cybersecurity, fraud, enterprise risk, ESG, AI governance, privacy, and third-party risk, with industry depth in banking, healthcare, manufacturing, and technology.

"Internal audit has an opportunity to lead on AI adoption," said Mike Levy, CEO of Cherry Hill Advisory. "Our focus is on applying these

technologies within the profession's authoritative framework, combining them with deep subject matter expertise to improve risk visibility, strengthen controls, and deliver more value to the organizations we serve."

In addition the firm has deployed a growing toolbox spanning eight services: Predictive Risk Assessment, forward-looking risk sensing built on three AI models in parallel; Calibr, AI governance assessment, configuration review, and program build; AssureLens, assurance mapping across the three lines of defense; Segra, segregation-of-duties analysis across 26+; PRISM, third-party risk program auditing; Hadley, structured SOC report review; the Topical Requirement Screener, a free IIA Topical Requirements exposure assessment; and the Audit Pulse Snapshot, a free six-domain audit quality readiness assessment built on the firm's Q360 methodology.

These services are delivered by experienced internal audit professionals who interpret results, apply judgment, and translate insights into practical actions. Technology serves as an enabler within the process, not a replacement for professional expertise.

This approach reflects Cherry Hill Advisory's commitment to supporting clients and working alongside technology providers in the broader GRC ecosystem, helping organizations get more value utilizing people, process, and technology.

Press Contact: Mike Levy, 856-388-2145, https://www.cherryhilladvisory.com/

SOURCE Cherry Hill Advisory