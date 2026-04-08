The AUDIT Lab delivers data-driven research and practitioner insight directly to CAEs, audit committees, and risk leaders navigating a changing profession.

COLLINGSWOOD, N.J., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Hill Advisory, a globally recognized internal audit and risk advisory firm headquartered in Collingswood, New Jersey, today announced the launch of the AUDIT Lab in collaboration with Canisius University and Aletheia Research Institution.

Cherry Hill Advisory and Canisius University Launch AUDIT Lab to Advance Internal Audit and AI

Mike Levy, CIA, CRMA, CISA, CISSP, CDPSE, Chief Executive Officer of Cherry Hill Advisory, will serve on the lab's Advisory Board and act as Principal Investigator for the lab's INTERNAL AUDIT Initiative. He is supported by Chair of the Canisius Accounting Department Ian Redpath JD, LLM and AUDIT Lab Director Eric Redpath JD, PhD.

Levy is the Past Chairman of the Board of the Institute of Internal Auditors in North America and a former Global Board Member of the Institute of Internal Auditors.

A Differentiated Academic Model for the Internal Audit Profession

Unlike traditional academic programs or standalone advisory initiatives, the AUDIT Lab is built to produce concise, practitioner-focused research briefings and data-driven reports that directly inform chief audit executives, audit committees, boards, and risk leaders.

The AUDIT Lab also maintains dedicated physical space at Canisius University to enhance collaboration. Initial publications will focus on research examining artificial intelligence in accounting and internal audit and data driven analysis of AI ethics and risk trends across internal audit functions.

Core Research Domains

This initiative combines accredited university research infrastructure with practitioner led strategy and applications. This structure creates a differentiator within the internal audit and risk landscape by integrating academic research discipline with real-world advisory insight.

Artificial Intelligence and Internal Audit Technology

Analysis of AI adoption, governance controls, oversight frameworks, and ethical risk considerations associated with automation and large language models.

Internal Audit and Risk Technology Innovation

Evaluation of technology, transforming internal audit and risk planning, execution and reporting.

Internal Audit Process Advancement

Research driven insight into audit methodology modernization, risk assessment enhancement, continuous monitoring, and technology enabled audit workflows.

Talent Pipeline and Organizational Strategy

Strengthening the internal audit profession by aligning academic programming, research initiatives, and leadership development pathways to support long term workforce sustainability.

Expanding Collaboration with the Internal Audit Profession

The AUDIT Lab is working to expand its collaboration with the Internal Audit Foundation and is pursuing recognition under the Institute of Internal Auditors Internal Audit Academic Alliance program. This alignment reinforces the Internal Audit Lab's commitment to advancing professional standards, research excellence, and internal audit education.

"Our objective is to advance internal audit through credible research, technology insight, and practitioner execution," said Mike Levy. "By combining academic rigor with industry leadership, we are building something that has not previously been structured in this way."

About Cherry Hill Advisory

Cherry Hill Advisory is a global practioner led risk advisory firm serving internal audit and risk leaders across every industry. We help organizations strengthen audit quality, address emerging risk, and meet rising expectations from audit committees, regulators, and stakeholders. Our team works with organizations on external quality assessments, internal audit cosourcing, training, fraud risk, and emerging strategic risk advisory like cyber and AI.

About Canisius University

The Wehle Business School at Canisius University develops career-ready business leaders prepared to make ethical decisions that reflect the interests of multiple stakeholders. Through partnerships with businesses in the Western New York community, the school emphasizes immersive, experience-based learning that reflects the interconnected and global nature of business.

About Aletheia Research Institution

The Aletheia Research Institution is an organization dedicated to cultivating unbiased social science research and reliable intelligence for public policy and business decisions. Experienced researchers collaborate with organizations to evaluate public policy outcomes, markets and behavioral questions of interest.

Press Contact:

Mike Levy

856-388-2145

https://CherryHillAdvisory.com

SOURCE Cherry Hill Advisory