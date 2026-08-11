Cherry-ish the Sweetness of Summer: Fresh Season for Northwest Sweet Cherries Winds Down

Time to stock up on peak produce, freeze cherries for year-round enjoyment and wellness

YAKIMA, Wash., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the season for fresh Northwest cherries enters its final weeks, consumers can still make the most of this year's bounty. With the last of fresh Northwest Cherries hitting supermarket shelves until next summer, now is the time to savor their peak flavor and stock up on cherries to freeze for the off season.

Time to stock up on peak produce, freeze cherries for year-round enjoyment and wellness

"While this year's crop begins to slow across several regions and available supplies become more limited, Northwest cherries continues to deliver the exceptional flavor, size and quality consumers have come to expect," said Karley Lange, director of domestic promotions of Northwest Cherry Growers. "Now is the perfect time to freeze fresh cherries so you can enjoy them year-round."

Katherine Carter, owner of Carter Orchards in The Dalles, Oregon, and a Northwest cherry farmer for over 50 years, shares with consumers that keeping stems intact and storing cherries in the refrigerator helps them stay fresh longer. "Stems increase the amount of time before cherries perish," Carter said. "Any opening to the flesh of the fruit will cause more rapid deterioration." However, for those planning to freeze their cherries, she recommends removing the stems and pits before storage.

Frozen cherries are just as nutritious as fresh cherries because freezing helps lock in nutrients like vitamin C and anthocyanins and antioxidants. They're perfect for blending into smoothies, stirring into oatmeal or yogurt, baking into crisps, or even thawing and tossing into salads. Sweetened dried cherries are another convenient option to keep on hand to enjoy throughout the year. They can be tossed into homemade trail mix, sprinkled over salads, mixed into grain bowls, or added to oatmeal for a pop of natural sweetness.

"Sweet cherry season may be winding down, but that doesn't mean you have to wait until next summer to enjoy them," said Caroline Thomason, RD, CDCES. "By freezing cherries, you can enjoy something naturally sweet that also delivers fiber, hydration and antioxidants. For dark varieties, their vibrant red color comes from anthocyanins, which have been studied for anti-inflammatory benefits."

Sweet cherries are delicious and add a beautiful pop of color to any dish, and they are a satisfying treat to curb a sweet craving while also adding fiber and beneficial plant compounds. Rich in bioactive polyphenols and antioxidants, cherries have been shown to help reduce exercise-induced muscle soreness and cellular stress, making them a great post-workout snack. Their low glycemic index and their nutrients combine to make cherries a sweet choice for those looking to enjoy a balanced and nutrient-rich diet.

Sweet Northwest cherries are harvested from 2,200 growers across five states and account for more than 70% of the fresh cherries found in stores nationwide. Visit nwcherries.com for preservation tips, recipes and health information.

About Northwest Cherry Growers

Founded in 1947, Northwest Cherry Growers is a growers' organization funded solely by self-imposed fruit assessments used to increase awareness and consumption of regionally grown stone fruits. The organization is dedicated to the promotion, education, market development and research of cherries from Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah and Montana Orchards.

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SOURCE Northwest Cherry Growers