Stock Up Early on Fresh Northwest Cherries for a Timelessly Sweet Taste of Summer

Fresh Sweet Cherries In Stores Early June Due to Quick, Strong Start to Harvest

YAKIMA, Wash., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The short harvest window for Northwest sweet cherry season is opening early this year, with pickers already descending on orchards and fresh product arriving in grocery stores by early June. A mild winter and a warm spring across the five-state growing region for Northwest Cherry Growers have accelerated crop development this year, and high-quality fruit has been ripening on trees. From dark sweet cherries like Bings to blushing varieties like Rainiers, these Northwest summertime favorites are packed nutrients and provide a sweet energy boost for fun in the sun.

Fresh sweet cherries in stores early June due to quick, strong start to harvest

"Our growers have been walking the orchards and monitoring their crops closely, and all reports indicate that this year's harvest in all our growing regions is poised to deliver in both quality and quantity," stated Eric Patrick, president of Washington State Fruit Commission. "Consumers will be able to find luscious, sweet Northwest cherries — what I think are the best in the world — at their markets sooner than usual and can get a jump on summer by enjoying the fruit's fresh flavor and nutritional benefits."

"Maintaining digestive health is important to supporting better health overall, and natural, whole foods with fiber and essential nutrients, like sweet Northwest cherries, must be part of a balanced diet," said Caroline Thomason, RD, CDCES. "Dark sweet cherries contain a powerful combination of prebiotic fibers, polyphenols and anti-inflammatory compounds that work together all along the digestive tract, making them a smart, gut-friendly and flavorful fruit for summer and all year long."

Growers are reporting excellent fruit size this year, a promising sign that consumers will find an exceptional quality product as they seek out this healthy summertime staple in the produce section. Supply is expected to be strong, with 18.4 to 19.2 million boxes (equivalent to 20 pounds of fresh cherries) anticipated to be harvested into August.

With fresh cherries in abundance, consumers can enjoy them at their peak of freshness and stock up to preserve them for year-round enjoyment. Whether dried, frozen or canned, Northwest cherries can add nutrition and sweet flavor to snacks and meals in any season, ensuring that health and wellness are supported all year long. Recipe inspiration and health benefits are at www.nwcherries.com.

Northwest-grown sweet cherries are harvested by more than 2,200 growers across Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah and Montana, who together account for over 70% of the fresh cherries found in stores nationwide.

About Northwest Cherry Growers

Founded in 1947, Northwest Cherry Growers is a growers' organization funded solely by self-imposed fruit assessments used to increase awareness and consumption of regionally grown stone fruits. The organization is dedicated to the promotion, education, market development and research of cherries from Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah and Montana orchards.

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Megan Pearce

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SOURCE Northwest Cherry Growers