CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2026 RESULTS

Net income and earnings per share ("EPS")* were $25.4 million and $1.05, respectively, for the second quarter and $84.7 million and $3.51, respectively, year to date

Year-to-date growth rate of 8.0 percent on Adjusted EPS**, which excludes the transaction and transition-related expenses attributable to the acquisition and integration of Florida City Gas ("FCG")

Adjusted gross margin** growth of $7.4 million for the second quarter and $31.2 million year to date, representing a 9.6 percent growth rate for the six months ended June 30, 2026, driven largely by transmission expansion projects, regulatory initiatives and infrastructure programs, natural gas organic growth, and improved contributions from unregulated businesses.

The Company is increasing its 2026 capital guidance range to $550 - $600 million in light of advances on various capital projects

DOVER, Del., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) ("Chesapeake Utilities" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026.

Additional highlights include:

Announced the Florida Energy Pathway ("FEP") project, a $1.2 billion natural gas pipeline project in south Florida with approximately 250,000 Dts/d of committed capacity; targeted in-service date in 2030

Increased capacity under the Company's revolving credit facility to $650 million to support capital investment growth

Capital investment of $139.7 million during the second quarter of 2026, bringing the year-to-date total to $261.6 million

Interim rates of $16.2 million on an annualized basis, effective in July 2026, were approved by the Florida Public Service Commission ("PSC") in connection with the Company's ongoing FCG rate case

"Our second quarter results demonstrate consistent operational and financial performance as we make substantial progress on transforming for the next phase of sustained enterprise growth," said Jeff Householder, the Company's Chair of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are also excited to be moving forward with the Florida Energy Pathway infrastructure project. This represents a significant investment opportunity to bring capacity and reliability to south Florida and support long-term growth across the state."

Earnings and Capital Investment Guidance

The Company is increasing its 2026 capital expenditure guidance by $100 million to $550 - $600 million, driven primarily by increases in transmission (including initial investments in FEP), distribution and infrastructure investments.

The Company had previously issued long-term capital guidance for the 2024 - 2028 period of $1.5 - $1.8 billion. Given a robust capital investment program to date and the recently announced FEP project, the Company expects to achieve capital investment of approximately $1.4 billion through 2026 and total investment exceeding $2.2 billion for the five-year period ended 2028. The Company also continues to reaffirm its 2028 earnings guidance of $7.75 - $8.00 per share.

As the Company continues discussions with potential partners for the FEP project and makes additional progress on its long-term investment opportunities, the Company expects to provide a long-term guidance update during its Full-Year 2026 earnings call in February 2027. At that time, the Company expects to provide a capital guidance range and EPS growth rate for the 2027 - 2031 period.

*Unless otherwise noted, EPS and Adjusted EPS information are presented on a diluted basis.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

**This press release including the tables herein, include references to both Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") and non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is generally defined as a numerical measure of a company's historical or future performance that includes or excludes amounts, or that is subject to adjustments, so as to be different from the most directly comparable measure calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company's management believes certain non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionately positive or negative impact on results in any particular period.

The Company calculates Adjusted Gross Margin by deducting the purchased cost of natural gas, propane and electricity and the cost of labor spent on direct revenue-producing activities from operating revenues. The costs included in Adjusted Gross Margin exclude depreciation and amortization and certain costs presented in operations and maintenance expenses in accordance with regulatory requirements. The Company calculates Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS by deducting costs and expenses associated with significant acquisitions that may affect the comparison of period-over-period results. These non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the comparable GAAP measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful and meaningful to investors as a basis for making investment decisions, and provide investors with information that demonstrates the profitability achieved by the Company under allowed rates for regulated energy operations and under the Company's competitive pricing structures for unregulated energy operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing a business unit and Company performance. Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures in a different manner.

The following tables reconcile Gross Margin, Net Income, and EPS, all as defined under GAAP, to the Company's non-GAAP measures of Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS for each of the periods presented.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30, (dollars in millions, shares in thousands (except per share data))

2026

2025

2026

2025 Net Income (GAAP)

$ 25.4

$ 23.9

$ 84.7

$ 74.8 FCG transaction and transition-related expenses, net (1)

—

0.4

—

0.6 Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

$ 25.4

$ 24.3

$ 84.7

$ 75.4

















Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

24,174

23,402

24,115

23,223

















Earnings Per Share - Diluted (GAAP)

$ 1.05

$ 1.02

$ 3.51

$ 3.22 FCG transaction and transition-related expenses, net (1)

—

0.02

—

0.03 Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted (Non-GAAP)

$ 1.05

$ 1.04

$ 3.51

$ 3.25

(1) Transaction and transition-related expenses represent non-recurring costs incurred attributable to the acquisition and integration of FCG including, but not limited to, transition services, consulting, system integration, rebranding, and legal fees.

Financial Summary Highlights

Key variances between the second quarter of 2025 and 2026 included:

(in millions, except per share data)

Pre-tax Income

Net Income

Earnings Per Share Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Adjusted Results (1)

$ 33.3

$ 24.3

$ 1.04













Change in Adjusted Gross Margins:











Natural gas transmission service expansions, including interim services (2)

4.9

3.6

0.15 Contributions from regulated infrastructure programs (2)

3.2

2.4

0.10 Natural gas growth including conversions (excluding service expansions)

2.0

1.4

0.06 Increased propane margins and service fees

1.5

1.1

0.05 Increased Aspire Energy performance - rate changes and gathering fees

0.4

0.3

0.01 Change in off-system natural gas capacity sales

0.3

0.2

— Decreased CNG/RNG/LNG services

(1.0)

(1.0)

(0.04) Absence of recovered costs associated with Hurricane Michael (3)

(1.9)

(1.4)

(0.06) Changes in customer consumption

(2.7)

(2.0)

(0.08)



6.7

4.6

0.19













Change in Operating Expenses (Excluding Natural Gas, Propane, and

Electric Costs):











Depreciation, amortization and property taxes

(3.5)

(2.6)

(0.11) Credit, collections and customer service costs

(1.3)

(0.9)

(0.04) Payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses

(1.2)

(0.8)

(0.03) Facilities expenses, maintenance costs and outside services

(0.6)

(0.5)

(0.02) Vehicle expenses

(0.5)

(0.3)

(0.02) Insurance-related costs

(0.4)

(0.2)

(0.01) Absence of amortization of costs associated with Hurricane Michael recovery (3)

1.9

1.3

0.06



(5.6)

(4.0)

(0.17)













Interest charges

(0.6)

(0.4)

(0.02) Increase in shares outstanding due to 2025 and 2026 equity offerings (4)

—

—

(0.03) Net other changes

1.2

0.9

0.04



0.6

0.5

(0.01) Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 Adjusted Results (1)

$ 35.0

$ 25.4

$ 1.05

(1) Transaction and transition-related expenses attributable to the acquisition and integration of FCG have been excluded from the Company's non-GAAP measures of adjusted net income and adjusted EPS. See reconciliations above for a detailed comparison to the related GAAP measures. (2) Refer to the Major Projects and Initiatives table below for additional information. (3) The current period includes offsetting reductions in both adjusted gross margin and depreciation and amortization expense related to the absence of recovered costs associated with Hurricane Michael. (4) Reflects the impact of approximately 0.6 million common shares issued under the dividend reinvestment and direct stock purchase plan ("DRIP/DSPP") and at the market ("ATM") program.

Key variances between the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2026 included:

(in millions, except per share data)

Pre-tax Income

Net Income

Earnings Per Share Six months ended June 30, 2025 Adjusted Results (1)

$ 103.0

$ 75.4

$ 3.25













Change in Adjusted Gross Margins:











Natural gas transmission service expansions, including interim services (2)

11.8

8.7

0.36 Contributions from regulated infrastructure programs (2)

8.7

6.4

0.27 Natural gas growth including conversions (excluding service expansions)

4.0

2.9

0.12 Rate changes associated with recent rate case activities (2)

4.1

3.0

0.13 Increased propane margins and service fees

1.8

1.3

0.05 Increased Aspire Energy performance - rate changes and gathering fees

1.8

1.3

0.05 Changes in customer consumption

1.8

1.3

0.06 Change in off-system natural gas capacity sales

1.4

1.0

0.04 Decreased CNG/RNG/LNG services

(1.2)

(0.9)

(0.04) Absence of recovered costs associated with Hurricane Michael (3)

(3.9)

(2.8)

(0.12)



30.3

22.2

0.92













Change in Operating Expenses (Excluding Natural Gas, Propane, and

Electric Costs):











Payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses

(7.8)

(5.7)

(0.24) Depreciation, amortization and property taxes

(5.0)

(3.7)

(0.15) Facilities expenses, maintenance costs and outside services

(3.7)

(2.7)

(0.11) Credit, collections and customer service costs

(2.7)

(2.0)

(0.08) Insurance-related costs

(0.6)

(0.4)

(0.02) Vehicle expenses

(0.6)

(0.4)

(0.02) Absence of amortization of costs associated with Hurricane Michael recovery (3)

3.9

2.8

0.12



(16.5)

(12.1)

(0.50)













Interest charges

(1.2)

(0.8)

(0.04) Increase in shares outstanding due to 2025 and 2026 equity offerings (4)

—

—

(0.12) Net other changes

0.1

—

—



(1.1)

(0.8)

(0.16) Six months ended June 30, 2026 Adjusted Results (1)

$ 115.7

$ 84.7

$ 3.51

(1) Transaction and transition-related expenses attributable to the acquisition and integration of FCG have been excluded from Company's non-GAAP measures of adjusted net income and adjusted EPS. See reconciliations above for a detailed comparison to the related GAAP measures. (2) Refer to the Major Projects and Initiatives table below for additional information. (3) The current period includes offsetting reductions in both adjusted gross margin and depreciation and amortization expense related to the absence of recovered costs associated with Hurricane Michael. (4) Reflects the impact of approximately 0.6 million common shares issued under the Company's DRIP/DSPP and ATM program.

Major Projects and Initiatives (ongoing and recently completed)

The Company continues to execute on its strategic plan driving significant investment in its service territories. A summary table of major project and initiatives is presented below with a comprehensive discussion of each of the items presented in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.



Adjusted Gross Margin

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Year Ended

Estimate for

June 30,

June 30,

December 31,

Fiscal (in millions) 2026

2025

2026

2025

2025

2026

2027 Pipeline Expansions:

























St. Cloud / Twin Lakes

Expansion $ 1.0

$ 0.8

$ 2.0

$ 0.9

$ 2.9

$ 3.8

$ 3.8 Wildlight 1.1

0.5

2.2

1.0

2.6

4.3

4.3 Worcester Resiliency Upgrade 0.4

—

0.8

—

0.3

1.5

17.1 Boynton Beach 0.9

0.9

1.8

1.4

3.0

3.4

3.4 New Smyrna Beach 0.6

0.3

1.2

0.3

1.6

2.6

2.6 Central Florida Reinforcement 1.1

0.3

2.2

0.6

2.6

4.3

4.3 Renewable Natural Gas

Supply Projects 1.2

0.5

2.5

0.5

2.5

5.4

6.4 Miami Inner Loop 1.9

—

3.8

—

2.8

7.6

7.6 Duncan Plains —

—

—

—

—

—

1.1 Total Pipeline Expansions 8.2

3.3

16.5

4.7

18.3

32.9

50.6



























Regulatory Initiatives:

























Florida GUARD program 2.6

1.7

5.0

3.2

7.1

10.9

13.0 FCG SAFE Program 2.9

2.2

5.7

3.9

8.4

12.7

16.4 Capital Cost Surcharge

Programs 2.3

1.4

4.6

2.9

5.7

9.0

10.1 Electric Storm Protection Plan 1.8

1.5

5.1

2.6

6.4

9.7

10.4 Florida Mandatory Relocates 0.4

—

0.9

—

—

1.5

1.5 Infrastructure Subtotal 10.0

6.8

21.3

12.6

27.6

43.8

51.4



























Rate Case

























Maryland Rate Case (1) 0.7

0.6

2.0

0.6

1.5

3.5

3.5 Delaware Rate Case (1) 1.3

1.4

3.4

2.2

4.7

6.1

6.1 Electric Rate Case (1) 2.1

2.1

4.3

2.8

7.3

8.6

9.1 FCG Rate Case —

—

—

—

—

TBD

TBD Rate Case Subtotal 4.1

4.1

9.7

5.6

13.5

18.2

18.7 Total Regulatory Initiatives 14.1

10.9

31.0

18.2

41.1

62.0

70.1



























Total $ 22.3

$ 14.2

$ 47.5

$ 22.9

$ 59.4

$ 94.9

$ 120.7

(1) Includes adjusted gross margin attributable to interim and permanent rates.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 (in millions, except shares (thousands) and per share data)















Operating Revenues















Regulated Energy

$ 164.3

$ 151.8

$ 413.6

$ 351.4 Unregulated Energy

45.2

47.9

158.9

154.6 Other Businesses and Eliminations

(7.6)

(6.9)

(17.5)

(14.5) Total Operating Revenues

201.9

192.8

555.0

491.5 Operating Expenses















Regulated natural gas and electricity costs

39.6

34.1

141.2

105.6 Unregulated propane and natural gas costs

12.1

15.9

57.4

60.7 Operations

57.7

54.9

125.0

112.9 Maintenance

7.0

6.0

15.0

11.4 Depreciation and amortization

22.9

21.9

44.4

44.4 Other taxes

9.7

9.2

19.7

18.6 FCG transaction and transition-related expenses

—

0.5

—

0.8 Total Operating Expenses

149.0

142.5

402.7

354.4 Operating Income

52.9

50.3

152.3

137.1 Other income, net

0.5

0.4

0.5

1.0 Interest charges

18.4

17.8

37.1

35.9 Income Before Income Taxes

35.0

32.9

115.7

102.2 Income taxes

9.6

9.0

31.0

27.4 Net Income

$ 25.4

$ 23.9

$ 84.7

$ 74.8

















Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:















Basic

24,056

23,307

23,997

23,133 Diluted

24,174

23,402

24,115

23,223

















Earnings Per Share of Common Stock:















Basic

$ 1.06

$ 1.03

$ 3.53

$ 3.23 Diluted

$ 1.05

$ 1.02

$ 3.51

$ 3.22

















Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share















Net Income (GAAP)

$ 25.4

$ 23.9

$ 84.7

$ 74.8 FCG transaction and transition-related expenses, net (1)

—

0.4

—

0.6 Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)**

$ 25.4

$ 24.3

$ 84.7

$ 75.4

















Earnings Per Share - Diluted (GAAP)

$ 1.05

$ 1.02

$ 3.51

$ 3.22 FCG transaction and transition-related expenses, net (1)

—

0.02

—

0.03 Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted (Non-GAAP)**

$ 1.05

$ 1.04

$ 3.51

$ 3.25

(1) Transaction and transition-related expenses represent costs incurred attributable to the acquisition and integration of FCG including, but not limited to, transition services, consulting, system integration, rebranding and legal fees.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

Assets

June 30,

2026

December 31,

2025 (in millions, except shares and per share data)







Property, Plant and Equipment







Regulated Energy

$ 3,076.1

$ 2,941.6 Unregulated Energy

514.3

492.4 Other Businesses and Eliminations

43.0

38.3 Total property, plant and equipment

3,633.4

3,472.3 Less: Accumulated depreciation and amortization

(657.5)

(637.6) Plus: Construction work in progress

376.6

283.7 Net property, plant and equipment

3,352.5

3,118.4 Current Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

0.4

1.8 Trade and other receivables

100.2

106.9 Less: Allowance for credit losses

(7.9)

(5.4) Trade and other receivables, net

92.3

101.5 Accrued revenue

30.5

50.1 Propane inventory, at average cost

6.6

8.8 Other inventory, at average cost

17.1

17.9 Regulatory assets

19.6

29.7 Storage gas prepayments

2.9

4.5 Prepaid expenses

15.5

19.7 Derivative assets, at fair value

0.2

— Other current assets

2.9

3.0 Total current assets

188.0

237.0 Deferred Charges and Other Assets







Goodwill

507.5

507.5 Other intangible assets, net

12.5

13.2 Investments, at fair value

18.7

17.2 Derivative assets, at fair value

0.1

— Operating lease right-of-use assets

8.9

9.9 Regulatory assets

72.9

74.3 Receivables and other deferred charges

12.7

17.3 Total deferred charges and other assets

633.3

639.4 Total Assets

$ 4,173.8

$ 3,994.8

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

Capitalization and Liabilities

June 30,

2026

December 31,

2025 (in millions, except shares and per share data)







Capitalization







Stockholders' equity







Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share (authorized 2,000,000 shares),

no shares issued and outstanding

$ —

$ — Common stock, par value $0.4867 per share (authorized 75,000,000

shares)

11.7

11.6 Additional paid-in capital

986.7

962.8 Retained earnings

676.7

626.8 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1.7)

(2.7) Deferred compensation obligation

17.5

12.6 Treasury stock

(17.5)

(12.6) Total stockholders' equity

1,673.4

1,598.5 Long-term debt, net of current maturities

1,317.9

1,327.1 Total capitalization

2,991.3

2,925.6 Current Liabilities







Current portion of long-term debt

131.7

134.6 Short-term borrowing

238.1

158.0 Accounts payable

93.6

115.2 Customer deposits and refunds

50.2

45.1 Accrued interest

8.8

8.7 Dividends payable

17.7

16.4 Accrued compensation

13.0

21.6 Regulatory liabilities

16.3

14.5 Derivative liabilities, at fair value

0.3

0.8 Other accrued liabilities

25.0

15.0 Total current liabilities

594.7

529.9 Deferred Credits and Other Liabilities







Deferred income taxes

346.6

313.3 Regulatory liabilities

203.3

188.1 Environmental liabilities

3.2

2.9 Other pension and benefit costs

15.2

14.0 Derivative liabilities, at fair value

0.1

0.6 Operating lease - liabilities

7.0

7.9 Deferred investment tax credits and other liabilities

12.4

12.5 Total deferred credits and other liabilities

587.8

539.3 Environmental and other commitments and contingencies (1)







Total Capitalization and Liabilities

$ 4,173.8

$ 3,994.8

(1) Refer to Note 6 and 7 in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for further information.

Adjusted Gross Margin





Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 (in millions)

Regulated Energy

Unregulated

Energy

Other Businesses

and Eliminations

Total Operating Revenues

$ 164.3

$ 45.2

$ (7.6)

$ 201.9 Cost of Sales:















Natural gas, propane and

electric costs

(39.6)

(19.8)

7.7

(51.7) Depreciation & amortization

(17.3)

(5.6)

—

(22.9) Operations & maintenance

expenses (1)

(15.5)

(10.4)

—

(25.9) Gross Margin (GAAP)

91.9

9.4

0.1

101.4 Operations & maintenance

expenses (1)

15.5

10.4

—

25.9 Depreciation & amortization

17.3

5.6

—

22.9 Adjusted Gross Margin (Non-

GAAP)

$ 124.7

$ 25.4

$ 0.1

$ 150.2





Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 (in millions)

Regulated Energy

Unregulated

Energy

Other Businesses

and Eliminations

Total Operating Revenues

$ 151.8

$ 47.9

$ (6.9)

$ 192.8 Cost of Sales:















Natural gas, propane and

electric costs

(34.1)

(22.9)

7.0

(50.0) Depreciation & amortization

(16.8)

(5.1)

—

(21.9) Operations & maintenance

expenses (1)

(14.6)

(9.8)

0.4

(24.0) Gross Margin (GAAP)

86.3

10.1

0.5

96.9 Operations & maintenance

expenses (1)

14.6

9.8

(0.4)

24.0 Depreciation & amortization

16.8

5.1

—

21.9 Adjusted Gross Margin (Non-

GAAP)

$ 117.7

$ 25.0

$ 0.1

$ 142.8





For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 (in millions)

Regulated Energy

Unregulated

Energy

Other Businesses

and Eliminations

Total Operating Revenues

$ 413.6

$ 158.9

$ (17.5)

$ 555.0 Cost of Sales:















Natural gas, propane and

electric costs

(141.2)

(74.9)

17.5

(198.6) Depreciation & amortization

(33.4)

(11.0)

—

(44.4) Operations & maintenance

expenses (1)

(32.2)

(21.3)

0.1

(53.4) Gross Margin (GAAP)

206.8

51.7

0.1

258.6 Operations & maintenance

expenses (1)

32.2

21.3

(0.1)

53.4 Depreciation & amortization

33.4

11.0

—

44.4 Adjusted Gross Margin (Non-

GAAP)

$ 272.4

$ 84.0

$ —

$ 356.4





For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 (in millions)

Regulated Energy

Unregulated

Energy

Other Businesses

and Eliminations

Total Operating Revenues

$ 351.4

$ 154.6

$ (14.5)

$ 491.5 Cost of Sales:















Natural gas, propane and

electric costs

(105.6)

(75.1)

14.4

(166.3) Depreciation & amortization

(34.4)

(10.0)

—

(44.4) Operations & maintenance

expenses (1)

(27.9)

(19.5)

0.7

(46.7) Gross Margin (GAAP)

183.5

50.0

0.6

234.1 Operations & maintenance

expenses (1)

27.9

19.5

(0.7)

46.7 Depreciation & amortization

34.4

10.0

—

44.4 Adjusted Gross Margin (Non-

GAAP)

$ 245.8

$ 79.5

$ (0.1)

$ 325.2

(1) Operations & maintenance expenses within the condensed consolidated statements of income are presented in accordance with regulatory requirements and to provide comparability within the industry. Operations & maintenance expenses which are deemed to be directly attributable to revenue producing activities have been separately presented above in order to calculate Gross Margin as defined under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters included in this release may include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements in the Company's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be identified in subsequent Reports on Form 10-Q for further information on the risks and uncertainties related to the Company's forward-looking statements.

Conference Call

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE: CPK) will host a conference call on Friday, August 7, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026. To listen to the Company's conference call via live webcast, please visit the Events & Presentations section of the Investors page on www.chpk.com . For investors and analysts that wish to participate by phone for the question and answer portion of the call, please use the following dial-in information:

Toll-free: 800.245.3047

International: 203.518.9765

Conference ID: CPKQ226

A replay of the presentation will be made available on the previously noted website following the conclusion of the call.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions, and other businesses.

For more information, contact:

Lucia M. Dempsey

Head of Investor Relations

347.804.9067

SOURCE Chesapeake Utilities Corporation