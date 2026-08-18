Chi-Chi's Revives Fan Favorites, Introduces Lunch Menu as Brand Comeback Gains Momentum

Returning Classics and New Lunch Menu Highlight Next Phase of Chi-Chi's Long-term Growth Plans

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chi-Chi's, the beloved Mexican restaurant brand that made its highly anticipated return last year, is continuing its comeback with the launch of a new lunch menu and the return of three of its most-requested legacy items: the Twice Grilled BBQ Burrito, Seafood Nachos, and Margarita Chicken Tacos using its beloved margarita marinade.

The additions come as the brand looks to continue reintroducing itself to longtime fans and a new generation of diners. Since reopening in Minneapolis last fall, Chi-Chi's has welcomed guests from across the country, many of whom have traveled specifically to relive memories associated with the iconic restaurant.

Anchored by a new lunch menu designed for today's diners, the latest offerings blend nostalgic guest favorites with fresh new flavors, showcasing the scratch-made recipes and vibrant Mexican dishes that have defined the Chi-Chi's experience for generations. Featured menu items include:

Twice Grilled BBQ Burrito: Chi-Chi's takes burritos to the next level with a grilled entrée featuring a citrus-chipotle barbecue sauce, roasted peppers and onions, and a blend of melted asadero and Manchego cheeses. Available with chicken, ground beef or carne asada.

Chi-Chi's takes burritos to the next level with a grilled entrée featuring a citrus-chipotle barbecue sauce, roasted peppers and onions, and a blend of melted asadero and Manchego cheeses. Available with chicken, ground beef or carne asada. Seafood Nachos: Crisp tortilla chips are loaded with crab, shrimp, creamy seafood sauce, cheddar cheese, sour cream and black olives for a shareable appetizer packed with coastal flavor.

Crisp tortilla chips are loaded with crab, shrimp, creamy seafood sauce, cheddar cheese, sour cream and black olives for a shareable appetizer packed with coastal flavor. Margarita Chicken Tacos: Fresh and vibrant, these tacos combine seasoned chicken with avocado, Pico de Gallo, cheese and a cilantro-lime sauce for a bright, citrus-forward bite.

The new lunch lineup also features a mini chimichanga, Margarita Chicken Sandwich, and soup-and-salad combinations, with all lunch offerings ranging from $10 to $15.

For CEO Michael McDermott, the brand's resurgence is also personal. As the son of Chi-Chi's co-founder, Marno McDermott, he is leading the company's return with a focus on honoring the legacy his father built while introducing the beloved brand to a new generation of guests.

"Guests have been asking us for these menu items since the day we reopened," said McDermott. "Bringing back the Twice Grilled BBQ Burrito, Margarita Chicken Tacos and Seafood Nachos was an easy decision, and the new lunch menu gives guests even more reasons to visit throughout the week. We're focused on delivering the quality, value, hospitality and fun atmosphere that people remember from Chi-Chi's while introducing the brand to a new generation of guests."

Known for its vibrant atmosphere, made-from-scratch recipes and strong value proposition, Chi-Chi's prepares nearly everything in-house, from its salsas and dressings to its flour tortillas. The restaurant's energetic dining room, popular happy hour offerings and commitment to quality ingredients continue to distinguish it in the Mexican dining category.

Looking ahead, Chi-Chi's is exploring additional growth opportunities and evaluating future locations as interest in the brand continues to grow.

About Chi-Chi's

Founded in 1975 by restaurateur Marno McDermott and former Green Bay Packers player Max McGee, Chi-Chi's became one of America's most beloved Mexican restaurant brands. Today, under the leadership of Michael McDermott, the brand is returning to its roots with made-from-scratch recipes, a vibrant atmosphere, and the iconic flavors guests have enjoyed for generations. Chi-Chi's combines quality ingredients, exceptional value, and memorable hospitality to create a fun and welcoming dining experience.

For more information, visit www.chichisrestaurants.com.

Contact: Maddy Reda, Franchise Elevator | [email protected]

SOURCE Chi-Chi's