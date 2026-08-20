CHICAGO-BORN SPORTSBALLER LAUNCHES A NEW KIND OF NON-ALCOHOLIC COCKTAIL--MADE FOR ATHLETES AND THE WAY THEY CELEBRATE

A first-of-its-kind drink with creatine and protein, Sportsballer will make its hometown debut at Sunday's Chicago Sky game

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sportsballer™, the first ready-to-drink non-alcoholic cocktail to include creatine and protein, has officially launched—giving athletes and fitness enthusiasts a new way to enjoy the social occasion without sacrificing tomorrow's performance.

The Chicago-born brand will celebrate its launch with its first major hometown sports activation on Sunday, August 23, when the Chicago Sky host the Indiana Fever at Wintrust Arena. Fans can visit Sportsballer on the main concourse to taste the brand's non-alcoholic cocktails and take home complimentary samples and Sportsballer merchandise while supplies last.

The activation marks an important step in Sportsballer's commitment to showing up for the athletes, fans and teams that make Chicago one of the country's great sports cities.

"Sportsballer was born in Chicago, so there couldn't be a more fitting place for our first major activation than a Chicago Sky game," said AJ Hassan, co-founder and CEO of Sportsballer. "We want to build this brand alongside the teams, athletes and fans who make our hometown such an incredible sports community. Sunday is our first opportunity to put Sportsballer directly into their hands—and let them taste what the future of the after-hours occasion can be."

Sportsballer was created around a simple belief: your sports life and your social life shouldn't have to be rivals. Until now, consumers focused on fitness have largely had to choose between drinks designed for performance and drinks designed for social occasions. Sportsballer brings the two together in one flavorful, sophisticated non-alcoholic cocktail.

Each 12-ounce can contains 5 grams of protein, 1 gram of creatine, electrolytes and L-theanine, pairing functional ingredients with cocktail-inspired flavors that are designed to drink after a workout, at a happy hour, watch party or post-game celebration.

The inaugural lineup includes three flavors:

The Hotshot™: Spiced Ginger + Lemon

Underdog™: Blackberry + Vanilla

Sweet Victory™: Crisp Lime

The brand was co-founded by former NCAA athletes and longtime advertising executives AJ Hassan and Emily Doskow, whose careers have included work on some of the world's most recognized beverage brands, including Coca-Cola, Starbucks, Bubly, Miller Lite and Jim Beam. As active moms who still care about both fitness and a great night out, Hassan and Doskow created the product they could not find: a non-alcoholic cocktail built specifically for athletes, active people and anyone who wants to win tonight—and tomorrow.

"We saw an entire generation rethinking its relationship with alcohol, while creatine, protein and recovery were becoming part of everyday wellness," said Emily Doskow, co-founder and chief growth officer of Sportsballer. "But nobody was bringing those worlds together in a drink that felt genuinely social, adult and fun. Sportsballer isn't another sports drink, and it isn't another basic mocktail. We're creating a new category for the way active people actually live."

Sunday's activation is designed to introduce that idea in the environment where it comes to life most naturally: surrounded by competition, community and celebration. It will also serve as the first of what Sportsballer plans to be an ongoing presence across Chicago's sports and fitness culture.

The Chicago Sky will tip off against the Indiana Fever at 6:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, August 23, at Wintrust Arena. Fans can find the Sportsballer sampling experience on the arena's main concourse.

Sportsballer is available in individual flavor packs and variety packs at DrinkSportsballer.com, with shipping throughout the continental United States.

About Sportsballer

Sportsballer™ is the Chicago-born, ready-to-drink non-alcoholic cocktail created for the way athletes celebrate. Featuring creatine, protein, electrolytes and L-theanine, Sportsballer gets consumers' fitness and fun goals on the same team—pairing functional ingredients with bold, cocktail-inspired flavor. Founded by former NCAA athletes and advertising executives AJ Hassan and Emily Doskow, Sportsballer is made for everyone from professional and collegiate athletes to weekend warriors and fitness enthusiasts. Learn more at DrinkSportsballer.com and follow Sportsballer on Instagram and TikTok @drinksportsballer.

Media Contact

AJ Hassan

Founder & CEO

[email protected]

773-960-6882

SOURCE Sportsballer