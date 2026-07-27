Chicago Fire FC taps MLS supplier Boldyn Networks to realize its vision for McDonald's Park

Converged network will fuel an exceptional fan journey and set a new standard for stadium connectivity

CHICAGO, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Chicago Fire FC builds a marquee home for Chicago at McDonald's Park, the Club is committed to delivering an exceptional fan experience while establishing a new standard across Major League Soccer (MLS) for operational excellence. To help realize this vision, Chicago Fire FC has chosen Boldyn Networks (Boldyn), MLS's trusted supplier, to design and deploy a future-ready converged network across one of the league's most anticipated new venues.

Scheduled to open in 2028, McDonald's Park is slated to be a year-round entertainment destination and the primary anchor of "The 78" mega-development in Chicago's South Loop.

Goyo Perez, Chief Partnership Officer, Chicago Fire FC said: "As we prepare McDonald's Park to become a new landmark for the city, having the right connectivity partner will be critical in delivering a world-class experience. We are confident that we're in the best hands with Boldyn Networks, who brings the expertise and innovation needed to elevate our new stadium."

Jason Caliento, Chief Commercial Officer, U.S., Boldyn Networks, said: "Chicago is one of the most important sports and entertainment markets in the United States and the continued growth of soccer here demands a venue built for the future. Boldyn is proud to partner with Chicago Fire FC to deliver a digital foundation that supports modern fans, operational and commercial needs. Our work across MLS venues reflects the league's confidence in Boldyn as a trusted DAS connectivity supplier."

The news comes as the league prepares for the MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime on July 29 in Charlotte, and as soccer continues its rapid growth across the U.S. driven by rising attendance to venues and momentum from the recent FIFA World Cup 2026.

Chris Schlosser, Senior Vice President, Emerging Ventures, MLS, said: "Our relationship with Boldyn Networks is based on a long history of collaborating around the opening of new stadiums, which includes Nu Stadium, the new home of Inter Miami CF, BMO Stadium in LA which plays host to LAFC, and New York City FC's upcoming stadium Etihad Park which is scheduled to open in the summer of 2027. Boldyn brings significant experience in delivering future-ready DAS connectivity that continues to drive both fan engagement and business outcomes across the new state of the art stadiums opening in MLS."

Boldyn's high-performance deployment throughout McDonald's Park includes:

Neutral host 5G distributed antenna system (DAS) supporting all major wireless carriers.

High-density Wi-Fi across the seating bowl, suites, clubs, concourses, and outdoor gathering areas.

Converged fiber backbone supporting venue connectivity, broadcast operations, security systems, and fan-facing digital services.

Comprehensive architecture designed to support 5G, Wi-Fi 7, IoT, and emerging fan engagement technologies.

Integrated network management delivering real-time visibility, performance monitoring, and operational reliability.

Turning infrastructure into a strategic business driver

The platform deployed by Boldyn will help enable new commercial opportunities and long-term value for Chicago Fire FC. Enhanced digital capabilities will support increased per-capita spending across concessions, merchandise, and premium experiences, while enabling new sponsorship and engagement prospects. Designed to provide a scalable digital connectivity foundation for more than a decade, Boldyn's deployment will reduce technology obsolescence and support ongoing innovation, ensuring Chicago Fire FC's new home remains at the forefront of the sport's evolution.

About Chicago Fire Football Club

Chicago Fire Football Club (Chicago Fire FC) is a professional soccer club that competes in Major League Soccer (MLS). One of the league's first expansion teams — founded on Oct. 8, 1997 (the 126th anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire) — the Club has earned six major domestic trophies, including four U.S. Open Cups and the 2003 Supporters' Shield, and returned to the playoffs in 2025, winning its first postseason match since 2009.

The Club recently began construction on its privately-funded, soccer-specific stadium, McDonald's Park, in Chicago's South Loop neighborhood, a transformational new home set to open in 2028. The team currently plays at historic Soldier Field and trains at Chicago's Endeavor Health Performance Center, a $100 million state-of-the-art facility that opened in 2025.

The Club's development pathway includes Chicago Fire II, which competes in MLS NEXT Pro, and the Chicago Fire Academy, featuring five teams from U-13 to U-18. Off the field, the Chicago Fire Foundation — internationally recognized, including as ESPN's 2019 Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year — has made significant contributions to enhance the lives of disadvantaged youth throughout Chicagoland, providing more than $10 million back to the community. For more information, visit chicagofirefc.com.

About Boldyn Networks

Boldyn Networks designs, builds, and operates advanced network infrastructure where connectivity matters most. As the world's leading neutral host provider, we enable mobile operators, large enterprises, and government agencies to create exceptional connected experiences no matter how complex the environment. From major transport systems, airports, stadiums, campuses, and military bases, to industrial hubs and smart cities, Boldyn brings 5G, fiber, Wi‑Fi, private 5G networks, and IoT together into tailored resilient, high‑performance platforms. Learn more at: www.boldyn.com

SOURCE Boldyn Networks