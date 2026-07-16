Huntingdon College expands Boldyn Networks partnership to support a more connected campus

New managed network and IT services extend support to academic and administrative teams following successful residential deployment

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boldyn Networks (Boldyn), a global leader in shared network infrastructure, today announced an expanded partnership with Huntingdon College to deliver Managed Network and Managed IT Services (MITS) across the College's administrative and academic areas.

The agreement builds on Boldyn's successful residential network services (ResNet) deployment at the campus last year, bringing the same partnership-led approach to more areas of the campus. By extending managed services beyond the residence halls, Huntingdon College will enhance the connectivity experience for students and academic staff while expanding the capacity of its IT team without adding headcount.

When campuses partner with Boldyn on Managed Network and MITS, they can receive support for core infrastructure, network access control, firewalls, VPN, secure Wi-Fi, network segmentation and 24/7 monitoring, alongside access to Boldyn's Managed Campus Portal for real-time insight into network health and support status.

For Huntingdon College, the decision reflects the confidence built through its existing relationship with Boldyn and highlights a wider challenge across higher education, the management of increasingly complex digital environments by Campus IT teams with limited internal resources. Boldyn's model is designed to help institutions reduce that burden and improve operational agility through a more predictable approach to running secure, reliable campus networks.

Matt Loecke, SVP Higher Education, Boldyn Networks US, said: "Higher education institutions depend on reliable technology services across student accommodation, classrooms, staff offices and administrative buildings. Huntingdon College's decision to expand its partnership with Boldyn reflects the trust built through our ResNet deployment and the importance of having a partner that understands the operational realities of campus IT."

Anneliese Spaeth, CIO at Huntingdon College, said: "Our extended IT partnership with Boldyn Networks will strengthen today's campus operations by bringing stability and reliability to network connectivity through technology modernization. This partnership positions Huntingdon competitively in the higher education space with regard to connective technologies and infrastructure."

Huntingdon College is joining a roster of over 350 colleges and universities supported by Boldyn Networks' comprehensive portfolio that includes managed residential and campus network, cloud, IT, and security services.

Boldyn Networks is attending the NACUBO 2026 Annual Meeting from July 18–21, to discuss how connectivity and managed IT service models can help improve campus operations.

Full press release here.

SOURCE Boldyn Networks