CHICAGO GOURMET, POWERED BY INVESCO QQQ, ANNOUNCES NEW DINE AROUND SERIES

Chicago Gourmet & Invesco QQQ bring 18 days of dining to nearly 80 restaurants across Chicagoland

CHICAGO, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Gourmet is turning up the tempo in 2026! This year's events pair award-winning chefs with a dance-inspired theme. Capitalizing on this energy, Chicago Gourmet and Invesco QQQ are teaming up to launch the Dine Around Series powered by Invesco QQQ, expanding the festival into a citywide celebration from September 1-18.

The Dine Around Series takes Chicago Gourmet beyond the main festival grounds and directly into Chicagoland's neighborhoods. Foodies can visit nearly 80 restaurants to experience exclusive, festival-inspired dishes, tasting menus, cocktails, and wine pairings.

By showcasing the intersection of culinary artistry and financial innovation, Title Sponsor Invesco QQQ helps Chicago Gourmet champion the local restaurant community while offering diners immersive new ways to experience the city's world-class food scene.

Guests who spend $50 or more at participating restaurants can enter to win an ultimate Chicago Gourmet VIP experience, featuring a two-night stay at Hyatt Regency Chicago, four tickets to the Hamburger Hop and Grand Cru, Session 2.

Select participating restaurants include:

Amaru, Ambar, Andros Taverna, Avli, Beatnik, Cafe Ba-Ba-Reeba!, Carnivale, Cebu, Chef Art Smith's Reunion, Clara's, Coco Pazzo, eden, Ema, Fat Rosie's, Firelake Grill House, Fiya, Frontera Grill, Gaijin, Gibsons, Il Porcellino, Kapitan, Kie-Gol-Lanee, Kinzie Chophouse, La Luna, Mama Delia, Mercadito, Mexican Radio, Mordecai, Nonnina, Petterino's, Piccolo Sogno, Pizzeria Portofino, Port Union, Pour Destino, Ramen-san, Roanoke, RPM, Saigon Sisters, Sepia, Sifr, Soul & Smoke, Sushi-san, Tacotlan, Tanta, Taqueria Los Comales, Taste 222, Tavern on Rush, The Dearborn, The Prospect, The Smith, The Vig, Tortoise Supper Club, TZUCO Chicago, UMMO Chicago

For more information, visit chicagogourmet.org.

INVESCO

Invesco Ltd. is one of the world's leading asset management firms serving clients in more than 120 countries. With US$2.2 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026, we deliver a comprehensive range of investment capabilities across public, private, active, and passive. Our collaborative mindset, breadth of solutions and global scale mean we're well positioned to help retail and institutional investors rethink challenges and find new possibilities for success. Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the US distributor for Invesco's retail products and is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Invesco is not affiliated with Chicago Gourmet or the participating restaurants included.

SOURCE Illinois Restaurant Association