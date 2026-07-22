CHICAGO GOURMET 2026: PREMIER CULINARY FESTIVAL TICKETS ON SALE

CHICAGO, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Gourmet, powered by Invesco QQQ, turns up the tempo from September 23–27. Celebrating the fusion of food and movement under this year's theme, "Let Your Tastebuds Dance," the festival announces its lineup of dance-inspired events and world-class chefs. Ticket sales launch July 22.

The event is made possible by Title Sponsor Invesco QQQ, Presenting Sponsor Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, Premier Sponsor Square, and Founding Partner Illinois Restaurant Association.

Dine Around Series (Sept. 1–18): Powered by Invesco QQQ, nearly 80 Chicagoland restaurants offer exclusive festival menus and a chance to win a VIP experience.

Powered by Invesco QQQ, nearly 80 Chicagoland restaurants offer exclusive festival menus and a chance to win a VIP experience. Gourmet Tailgate (Sept. 13, 11:30 AM): Presented by COUNTRY Financial at Utopian Tailgate. Hosts Jonathon Sawyer and Cheetie Kumar serve gourmet game-day spins during Bears game. ($110)

Presented by COUNTRY Financial at Utopian Tailgate. Hosts Jonathon Sawyer and Cheetie Kumar serve gourmet game-day spins during Bears game. ($110) Global Stage Dinner (Sept. 23, 6 PM): Presented by Square on the Pritzker Pavilion Stage. An exclusive multi-course meal paired with cultural dance performances. ($250)

Presented by Square on the Pritzker Pavilion Stage. An exclusive multi-course meal paired with cultural dance performances. ($250) Asian Night Market (Sept. 23, 6:30 PM): Street-food symphony at Zhou B Art Center, hosted by Thai Dang and Beverly Kim. ($99)

Street-food symphony at Zhou B Art Center, hosted by Thai Dang and Beverly Kim. ($99) Tacos & Tequila (Sept. 24, 6 PM): Presented by Square and US Foods on the Harris Theater Rooftop. Hosted by Rick Bayless, Marcos Carbajal, and Diana Dávila, featuring tacos, agave spirits, live mariachi. ($130)

Presented by Square and US Foods on the Harris Theater Rooftop. Hosted by Rick Bayless, Marcos Carbajal, and Diana Dávila, featuring tacos, agave spirits, live mariachi. ($130) Somm Sessions (Sept. 25, 12 PM): Presented by Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits at Adalina Italian. Chef Soo Ahn and Sommelier Serafin Alvarado host an upscale luncheon pairing sommelier selections with music. ($250)

Presented by Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits at Adalina Italian. Chef Soo Ahn and Sommelier Serafin Alvarado host an upscale luncheon pairing sommelier selections with music. ($250) Hamburger Hop (Sept. 25, 6 PM): Presented by Home Grown Program supported by Sysco, DoorDash, and Miller Lite on the Harris Theater Rooftop. Hosted by Joe Flamm and Jeff Mauro, top chefs battle for best burger alongside live breakdancing. ($130)

Presented by Home Grown Program supported by Sysco, DoorDash, and Miller Lite on the Harris Theater Rooftop. Hosted by Joe Flamm and Jeff Mauro, top chefs battle for best burger alongside live breakdancing. ($130) Grand Cru (Sept. 26, Sessions at 2 PM & 7 PM): Presented by UnitedHealthcare® on the Harris Theater Rooftop. Features 30+ chefs and premium wines. Session One hosted by Stephanie Izard and Lee Anne Wong; Session Two hosted by Sarah Grueneberg and Chris Shepherd. ($255 + taxes & fees)

Presented by UnitedHealthcare® on the Harris Theater Rooftop. Features 30+ chefs and premium wines. Session One hosted by Stephanie Izard and Lee Anne Wong; Session Two hosted by Sarah Grueneberg and Chris Shepherd. ($255 + taxes & fees) Chef Demos (Sept. 26): Live at Pritzker Pavilion Stage. Culinary demonstrations featuring Stephanie Izard, Rick Bayless, Sarah Grueneberg and more. ($20, Grand Cru ticket required)

Live at Pritzker Pavilion Stage. Culinary demonstrations featuring Stephanie Izard, Rick Bayless, Sarah Grueneberg and more. ($20, Grand Cru ticket required) Rise & Shine Gourmet (Sept. 27, 12 PM): Presented by COUNTRY Financial, Performance Foodservice, and UNOX on the Harris Theater Rooftop. A country cookout brunch hosted by Art Smith and Erick Williams. ($115)

Tickets are available at chicagogourmet.org.

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SOURCE Illinois Restaurant Association