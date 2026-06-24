Chicago Pacific Founders Backs Attune to Tackle American Healthcare's Coordination Crisis and Unlock Its Unrealized Clinical Capacity

Strategic growth investment unites the Agentic Engagement Platform for Healthcare with a firm of healthcare operators managing more than three million lives — to bend the medical cost curve down and the health outcomes curve up.

CHICAGO, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Attune, the Agentic Engagement Platform for Healthcare, today announced a strategic growth investment from Chicago Pacific Founders ("CPF"), a healthcare operator and private equity firm focused exclusively on value-based care, healthcare services, and AI and technology-enabled businesses.

Chicago Pacific Founders

American healthcare spends an estimated $430 to $480 billion annually on coordination failures that are not clinical problems — they are operational ones. Care organizations cannot reach patients at the frequency outcomes require. The tools they rely on are fragmented: dozens of disconnected point solutions that do not connect to each other, leaving care teams unable to act on what they know. And the AI platforms entering the market were built on general-purpose technology never designed for healthcare's clinical, regulatory, and operational standards. The answer is not another point solution. Attune is the operational layer that connects them — unifying EHRs, care management platforms, and outreach tools into one coordinated system that deploys intelligent, omnichannel engagement across the full care continuum. From preventive outreach and health risk assessments to chronic condition management, care gap closure, post-discharge transitions, and member services, Attune reaches patients through the right channel at the right moment — turning every touchpoint across the care journey into an opportunity to intervene earlier, coordinate better, and deliver care that actually reaches the people who need it. The platform is purpose-built to be deterministic, fully auditable, measurable, and trustworthy.

After evaluating numerous opportunities across the market, CPF identified Attune as the platform best positioned to drive meaningful, long-term change in care delivery. The conviction is grounded in results. Across health plan deployments, Attune has consistently outperformed human advocate teams on member reach, completion rates, and satisfaction — including exceeding a Medicaid Health Risk Assessment target by 40% within three weeks of going live. In the provider space, early deployments are demonstrating the same pattern: meaningful reductions in manual effort, faster time to value, and care teams freed to focus on the work that requires them. Across every deployment to date, Attune has been live within six weeks of contract signing.

"Healthcare has an enormous talent problem that has nothing to do with a shortage of talented people. We have brilliant nurses, physicians, and care coordinators spending the majority of their time on workflows that a well-designed system should handle automatically — and the real cost isn't measured in dollars, it's measured in the care that never got delivered. Attune was built to return that time. Our north star is every clinician and care team member practicing at the top of their license, focused on the patients in front of them, because the operational layer underneath them actually works. Chicago Pacific Founders are the operators who understand why that matters. This is how we scale it."

— Matt Coughlin, Co-Founder & CEO, Attune

"We manage more than 3 million lives across our value-based care network. A persistent challenge in serving them is reaching each patient at the frequency outcomes require. Attune closes the gap by providing healthcare specific, outcomes-based automation and engagement capacity at scale. We're investing and deploying as operators to accelerate our value-driven care models."

— Vance Vanier, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Chicago Pacific Founders

The investment accelerates Attune's platform roadmap, expanding omnichannel capabilities, deepening integrations, and extending clinical use cases across the full range of health plans, provider groups, and care organizations where coordination failure carries the highest cost. The goal is better health outcomes — for every patient these organizations exist to serve.

About Attune

Attune is the Agentic Engagement Platform for Healthcare — purpose-built for the clinical, regulatory, and operational standards that healthcare uniquely demands. By connecting the systems care organizations already run into a single operational layer, Attune delivers intelligent omnichannel engagement that reaches patients at the frequency outcomes require — automating the interactions that should not require human effort, so that care teams can engage with more focus, more presence, and more time for the patients in front of them. Every touchpoint with the healthcare system feels less like a transaction and more like care. Attune serves health plans, value-based care organizations, and provider groups. HITRUST i1 certified, HIPAA compliant, and ISO 27001 aligned. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. For more information about Attune, please visit attune.ai.

About Chicago Pacific Founders

Based in Chicago, San Francisco, and Sarasota, Chicago Pacific Founders ("CPF") is a leading strategic private equity firm focused on investing in growth companies within value-based care, healthcare services, AI and tech-enabled services, and caring for aging populations. CPF believes that the most significant societal impact and investment returns from healthcare for the next decade will be generated by investment in delivery model innovation. CPF's leadership team is made up of former healthcare founders, senior executives, and investment professionals with a passion and track record of building healthcare businesses. For more information about Chicago Pacific Founders, please visit cpfounders.com.

Data note: The $430–480B coordination failure figure represents a conservative, non-duplicative estimate across scheduling failures, medication non-adherence, and avoidable readmissions; sources include CMS, Health Catalyst, Curogram, Artera, and peer-reviewed research. Client results represent live production deployments; client names are withheld per confidentiality agreements.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Attune undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

Colleen Ladas | [email protected] | (708) 476-1205

SOURCE Attune