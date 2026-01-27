Attune Promises a Higher Standard for Healthcare Engagement

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Attune announced its launch as the Agentic Voice Platform for Healthcare, created to modernize how organizations engage patients and members through responsive, secure, and outcomes-driven AI.

Healthcare is facing unprecedented pressure to do more with less while expectations for access, responsiveness, and trust have never been higher. Missed appointments, incomplete health risk assessments, delayed follow-ups, and underused benefits continue to undermine outcomes and drive unnecessary cost. Attune was built to address this moment by transforming engagement into a more proactive, reliable, and patient-centered capability that brings healthcare into harmony across payors, providers, and the people they serve.

Attune's Agentic Voice platform enables providers and payors to deploy intelligent voice agents for high-volume, repeatable workflows including (but not limited to) scheduling, intake, care gap closure, benefit navigation, and post-discharge outreach. These agents operate within deterministic logic and regulatory guardrails so every interaction is compliant, consistent, and aligned to organizational policies and care pathways.

"Engagement is not just about reaching people. It is about building trust, reducing friction, and helping individuals take the right next step in their care journey," said Brett Nagel, Chief Growth Officer at Attune. "Responsible AI allows us to deliver that experience at scale while meeting the standards healthcare demands."

Attune is purpose-built for healthcare. The platform supports HIPAA-aligned workflows, structured data capture, and secure integration with clinical and administrative systems, creating a foundation for coordinated, population-wide engagement. Attune is defining a new category of engagement infrastructure for healthcare and is already deployed by organizations across provider and payor markets.

For providers, Attune helps reduce no-shows, improve transitions of care, and ensure critical workflows are completed. For payors, it drives higher quality measure performance, stronger member relationships, and improved cost control. For patients and members, it delivers clearer communication, faster access to support, and fewer barriers to care.

"Our mission is to reallocate human effort toward the moments that truly require human expertise," said Matt Coughlin, Chief Executive Officer of Attune. "By automating routine engagement in a responsible and compliant way, we create space for the care force to focus on what really matters most: getting and keeping people healthy."

Attune is live and in production with many of healthcare's largest and most respected organizations across the country, helping them modernize engagement and move toward a more harmonious, outcomes-driven future.

Discover how Attune is aligning people, processes, and technology around a more proactive, human-centered model of engagement at www.attune.ai or get in contact with our team [email protected].

