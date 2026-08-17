CHICKEN SALAD CHICK APPOINTS DREW TRAVIS AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Experienced restaurant finance executive joins Chicken Salad Chick as brand continues rapid national expansion

ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, today announced the appointment of Drew Travis as Chief Financial Officer. Travis's hiring follows the recent appointments of Jill Thomas as Chief Marketing Officer and Brian Lindley as Chief Development Officer in February, continuing key additions to the company's executive leadership team.

Travis brings more than 18 years of finance and over a decade of restaurant industry experience to the role, with a background spanning corporate finance, financial planning and analysis (FP&A), accounting, data analytics, profit and loss (P&L) management and strategic planning. He most recently served as Senior Vice President of Finance at GoTo Foods (formerly Focus Brands), the global multi-brand franchising company behind brands like Cinnabon and Moe's Southwest Grill. During his nearly six years with the company, he also held Vice President of Finance and Senior Director of Finance positions. Prior to GoTo Foods, Travis held various senior financial leadership roles at other restaurant groups like Bloomin' Brands, Inc. and GrubHub, along with other household brands like Discover Financial Services and Levi Strauss & Co.

"As a brand with such strong unit economics, a mission built on serving others and values closely aligning with my own, I couldn't be more excited to be part of this team," said Drew Travis, chief financial officer, Chicken Salad Chick. "As Chicken Salad Chick enters its next phase of growth, my goal is to help strengthen our financial foundation and support our franchise owners as they expand. I'm thrilled to work with Scott and the rest of the leadership team to build on this momentum."

As Chicken Salad Chick continues to expand, Travis will help support the brand's long-term financial strategy while strengthening the business and the franchise model that supports its owners.

"We're excited to welcome Drew to the Chicken Salad Chick family," said Scott Deviney, CEO and president of Chicken Salad Chick. "He brings the business acumen, financial strategy, and leadership our brand needs at this stage of growth. His proven ability to guide high-growth restaurant brands will be instrumental as we continue expanding into new markets while remaining focused on what makes Chicken Salad Chick special. We look forward to the impact he will make in this role."

This leadership announcement comes during a milestone year for Chicken Salad Chick. With more than 340 restaurants across 25 states, the brand is continuing to expand its footprint and plans to enter multiple new states in 2026, including West Virginia, New York, and Michigan. The franchise most recently made its Minnesota and Pennsylvania debuts this summer, further expanding its national presence.

Travis holds an undergraduate degree from Michigan State University and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. He officially assumed the role in August 2026.

For more information on the brand, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors plus fresh sides, soups, sandwiches, desserts and catering, there's something for every guest and occasion. Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 340 restaurants across 25 states and continues its rapid expansion driven by a passionate network of franchise owners. The brand has earned consistent recognition from Entrepreneur, Franchise Times, Fast Casual, QSR, Southern Living, USA Today, and Technomic, among others. Visit www.chickensaladchick.com to learn more.

Contact:

Alexis Paul

Tidehouse

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick