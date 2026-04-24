Chief Futurist Ian Beacraft to Keynote at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas on Designing AI-Ready Organizations

AI is reshaping how value is created across the enterprise, but many organizations are still operating with models built for a pre-AI world. As a result, technology adoption alone is not translating into sustained impact. At the highly anticipated IT conference Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas, June 9–11 at the Bellagio, Info-Tech Research Group will feature keynote insights from Ian Beacraft, CEO and Chief Futurist at Signal and Cipher. Beacraft will share with thousands of CIOs, industry experts, and analysts in attendance how IT leaders can redesign work to better align with the demands of AI-driven change.

At Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas, Attendees Will Explore:

Why AI initiatives often fail to deliver value when applied to outdated ways of working

How operating models, workflows, and decision-making must change to support AI at scale

Where AI is being misapplied and limiting its impact

What it takes to design organizations that can adapt alongside AI

LAS VEGAS, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Info-Tech Research Group is set to bring together thousands of CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, and IT leaders at its upcoming flagship annual IT conference, Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas. Taking place June 9–11 at the Bellagio, the 2026 program will guide attendees on how they can adapt their design and execution models to fully realize value from AI. As part of the agenda, the global research and advisory firm has announced that Ian Beacraft, CEO and Chief Futurist at Signal and Cipher, will deliver a mainstage keynote on how leaders can redesign workflows, team structures, and value creation models to better align with the demands of AI-driven change.

At Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas, June 9–11 at the Bellagio, Info-Tech Research Group will feature keynote insights from Ian Beacraft, CEO and Chief Futurist at Signal and Cipher. Beacraft will share with thousands of CIOs, industry experts, and analysts in attendance how IT leaders can redesign work to better align with the demands of AI-driven change. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

Known for making emerging technologies understandable and actionable, Beacraft has advised global enterprises, including Nike, Google, and Microsoft, on how to turn AI from a technical capability into a driver of performance, reimagine how work is designed, and prepare teams for the future of work.

As AI capabilities continue to expand, Info-Tech has been highlighting in its recent research and reports that expectations around how work is executed and how value is delivered are shifting just as quickly. Existing processes, team structures, and decision models were not designed for continuous, technology-driven change, creating friction as leaders attempt to scale AI effectively.

"Many organizations are trying to apply AI within working models where it isn't well suited," says Info-Tech Research Group's Chief Research Officer, Gord Harrison. "Through Ian Beacraft's keynote and the broader agenda at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas, leaders will better understand how rethinking decision-making and execution can help them truly get value from AI."

By bringing together research, external perspectives, and peer dialogue, Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas will help IT leaders understand what it takes to apply AI more effectively across the enterprise. Attendees will leave with a stronger sense of how to support meaningful change in the way work is led, managed, and delivered.

Further updates on Info-Tech LIVE will be announced in the coming weeks. Follow Info-Tech Research Group on LinkedIn and X for more event-related news from the firm.

Media Passes for Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas

Journalists, podcasters, and influencers are invited to attend Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas. The event provides access to forward-looking research, exclusive interviews with Info-Tech's analysts and executives, and on-the-ground perspectives from CIOs responding to emerging priorities.

Media professionals interested in applying for complimentary media passes can contact [email protected] to request access and cover the latest IT leadership and strategy discussions from the event.

Exhibitor Opportunities at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas

Exhibitors are also invited to be part of Info-Tech LIVE and showcase their products and services to thousands of highly engaged technology executives. With 70% of attendees identified as decision makers and 1 in 3 at the C-level, the event offers an all-access pass and opportunities to meaningfully connect with senior technology leaders.

For more information about becoming an Info-Tech LIVE exhibitor, please contact [email protected]

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is the "get things done" partner for over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing leaders worldwide. The fastest growing research and advisory firm, Info-Tech enables leaders to make well-informed decisions and transform their organizations through AI, strategic foresight, step-by-step methodologies, practical tools, industry-leading advisory, and training programs. For nearly 30 years, tens of thousands of private and public organizations have trusted Info-Tech to lead their most important initiatives through periods of change and deliver outcomes that truly matter.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group