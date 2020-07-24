'Childfood', The Solidarity Project in Which 14 Michelin Stars Teach Children How to Cook

LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The success of culinary culture in recent years has shown that cooking is no longer just for adults, but increasingly for children. Therefore, it is not surprising that the launch of the recipe book Childfood - Recipes for Young Coolinary Explorers, created by the journalist Luca Scarcella, is a real success.

The potential that children show during their learning stage tends to surprise parents, and even more so when it comes to cooking.

Experts say that learning to cook as a family has many advantages for children's development and learning. In this sense, the key to the success of this recipe book, available exclusively on the Kickstarter platform, lies with the unique experience for children to share memorable moments in the family kitchen. Within this context, children are taught values of social inclusion, fighting against racism, tolerance and creating ties with different communities.

Childfood - Recipes for Young Coolinary Explorers brings together 23 of the world's best chefs, now known as the "Coolinary Explorers". Each of them offers a recipe that consists of an adventure throughout the history of cooking, in which the main actors are the children.

Here are some of the "Coolinary Explorers" who have made this possible and whose recipes are found in the book:

Andoni Luis Aduriz - Mugaritz . 2 Michelin stars

. 2 Michelin stars Mateu Casañas, Oriol Castro and Eduard Xatruch - Disfrutar Barcelona. 2 Michelin stars

2 Michelin stars Massimo Bottura ( Italy ) - Osteria Francescana. 3 Michelin stars

3 Michelin stars Dominique Crenn ( United States ) - Atelier Crenn. 3 Michelin stars

3 Michelin stars Gaggan Anand ( India ) - 2 Michelin stars with his Gaggan in Thailand

2 Michelin stars with his Gaggan in Andre Chiang ( Taiwan ) - 2 Michelin stars with his restaurant André in Singapore

2 Michelin stars with his restaurant André in Francis Mallmann ( Argentina ) - Garzón and Francis Mallmann 1884. One of the most renowned chefs in Latin America

One of the most renowned chefs in Juan Manuel Barrientos ( Colombia ) - Heaven. The youngest chef to be included in the selection of the 50 best in Latin America

The youngest chef to be included in the selection of the 50 best in Virgilio Martínez ( Peru ) - Central Restaurant. Recognized for several years as the best restaurant in Latin America by Restaurant

The project was conceived from the beginning as a solidarity project in collaboration with the international projects Charity: Water and Share The Meal del World Food Program . In this sense, every 5 sales of this book lead to guaranteeing access to drinking water for a child in a vulnerable situation.

"I would like to give the children the opportunity to create memories and experiences to share with their parents. I never had this opportunity with mine, so it is something that touches me deeply. We live in incredible times where the only constant factor is cultural contamination. I believe that a book that offers recipes of food from all over the world can help to embrace diversity, create strong bonds, build bridges and break down walls, against racism, ignorance and intolerance", said Luca Scarcella, creator of this project.

