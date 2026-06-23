Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Announces CEO Transition, Marking New Chapter in Its 170+ Year Legacy

Madeline Bell to retire October 1, 2026; CHOP President Dr. Joe Mitchell to take on CEO role

PHILADELPHIA, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) today announced an important leadership transition: Madeline Bell, Chief Executive Officer, will retire on Oct. 1, 2026, following a distinguished career spanning nearly 40 years at CHOP, including eight years as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and 11 years as CEO.

Madeline Bell, Chief Executive Officer, will retire on Oct. 1, 2026, following a distinguished career spanning nearly 40 years at CHOP Joseph (Joe) Mitchell, MD, CHOP’s current President, will succeed Madeline Bell as President and CEO, effective Oct. 1, 2026

CHOP's current President, Joseph (Joe) Mitchell, MD, will succeed Madeline as President and CEO, effective Oct. 1, 2026. Joe joined CHOP in April 2025 following a comprehensive national search and has worked closely with Madeline, the Board of Trustees, and the CHOP leadership team in preparation for this transition.

"Serving CHOP has been the honor of a lifetime," said Bell. "I am incredibly proud of how far this organization has come — and even more confident in where it is headed. Joe is a mission-driven leader with a deep commitment to children and families, and I know CHOP will continue to thrive under his leadership."

The transition reflects CHOP's longstanding commitment to thoughtful succession planning and leadership development. Madeline shared her intention to retire with the Board of Trustees in 2024, initiating a deliberate process to identify CHOP's next leader.

Joe has more than 20 years of healthcare leadership experience, including executive roles in leading pediatric systems and work focused on healthcare quality, outcomes and affordability. Prior to joining CHOP, he served as both Executive Vice President at Boston Children's Hospital and President of Franciscan Children's, a specialty hospital. In these roles, he helped secure city and state approval for Franciscan's 10-year institutional master plan, including a new state-of-the-art hospital facility that will open in 2029. In addition, he launched a major capital campaign to support campus modernization. Earlier in his career, Joe worked at McKinsey & Company for 14 years, including seven as a Partner. He trained in the Harvard urology residency program at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston and completed a National Institutes of Health-sponsored research fellowship at the University of California, San Francisco.

Over the past year, Joe has immersed himself in CHOP's operations, culture and community, meeting with staff, patients, donors and partners across the region. He has worked closely with Madeline to advance CHOP's strategic priorities and finalize efforts to expand its presence throughout the region.

"Madeline has led CHOP through an extraordinary period of growth and impact," said Greg Davis, Chairman of CHOP's Board of Trustees. "Her vision and unwavering commitment to children in our local community and throughout the world have strengthened CHOP's position as a global leader in pediatric healthcare. We are deeply grateful for her leadership and confident in the strong foundation she leaves behind. I especially want to thank her for her thoughtful approach to welcoming Joe to the organization."

"Joe brings a fresh perspective, a patient-first approach, and a strong strategic mindset," he continued. "We are confident he will guide CHOP into its next chapter with continued excellence and impact."

Founded more than 170 years ago as the nation's first children's hospital, CHOP remains steadfast in its mission to address the most complex challenges in pediatric healthcare.

"CHOP is one of the most remarkable institutions in healthcare, with a mission that truly transforms lives," said Mitchell. "It is a privilege to build on this legacy alongside an exceptional team. Together, we will keep advancing our work to ensure all children, in Philadelphia and beyond, have the opportunity to thrive."

With Joe at the helm, CHOP will continue to advance its mission — delivering exceptional clinical care, driving life-changing research and innovation, and investing in the future of pediatric medicine.

About Children's Hospital of Philadelphia:

A non-profit, charitable organization, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was founded in 1855 as the nation's first pediatric hospital. Through its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional patient care, training new generations of pediatric healthcare professionals, and pioneering major research initiatives, the hospital has fostered many discoveries that have benefited children worldwide. Its pediatric research program is among the largest in the country. The institution has a well-established history of providing advanced pediatric care close to home through its CHOP Care Network, which includes more than 50 primary care practices, specialty care and surgical centers, urgent care centers, and community hospital alliances throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. CHOP also operates the Middleman Family Pavilion and its dedicated pediatric emergency department in King of Prussia, the Behavioral Health and Crisis Center (including a 24/7 Crisis Response Center) and the Center for Advanced Behavioral Healthcare, a mental health outpatient facility. Its unique family-centered care and public service programs have brought Children's Hospital of Philadelphia recognition as a leading advocate for children and adolescents. For more information, visit www.chop.edu.

Contact: Dan Alt

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

631-879-3615

[email protected]

SOURCE Children's Hospital of Philadelphia