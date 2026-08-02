GUIYANG, China, Aug. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from CNS: The 2026 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week (CAECW) marked a significant milestone on Wednesday, unveiling a comprehensive portfolio of strategic initiatives at its opening ceremony. These announcements underscore the platform's evolution since its 2008 inception—from bilateral educational exchanges to a multifaceted, regionally influential framework for international cooperation.

Advancing Smart Education and Digital Equity

China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week 2026 Unveils Major Initiatives

A highlight of the event was the launch of the China-ASEAN Smart Education Capacity Building Project. Recognizing artificial intelligence as a pivotal driver of future education, the project aims to leverage intelligent technologies to enhance educational equity and quality across the region. It directly supports the implementation of China's national "AI + Education" Action Plan, ensuring that the benefits of digital transformation reach a wider population.

Strengthening Vocational Training and Talent Mobility

Two major institutions were formally inaugurated. The China-ASEAN Vocational Education Digital Competency Center (Thailand), spearheaded by Shenzhen Polytechnic University, has already established physical branches in Malaysia and Thailand. This creates a dual-node network designed to radiate technical expertise throughout ASEAN. Simultaneously, the Guiyang-Guian International Talent Entrepreneurship Park was unveiled. Already home to 15 startups founded by ASEAN students, the park is rapidly emerging as a premier hub for innovation and entrepreneurship in Southwest China.

Further solidifying the vocational ecosystem, organizers released the International Mutual Recognition Framework for TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) Learning Outcomes. This framework establishes standardized protocols for mutual recognition, effectively dismantling barriers to the cross-border mobility of skilled professionals and providing a viable roadmap for deeper regional industry-academia integration.

Fostering Innovation and Standardizing Brands

The newly introduced China-ASEAN Innovation and Entrepreneurship College will serve as a critical platform for aggregating global university resources. It is tasked with facilitating academic exchange, cultivating young innovative talent, and incubating joint projects, thereby widening the scope for youth collaboration.

Additionally, Guizhou Province—the CAECW's permanent host—released the official accreditation standards for the "Guijiang Workshops." As the flagship brand for exporting Guizhou's vocational education models, these workshops represent a strategic effort to align Chinese educational standards with global industry demands. The new standards aim to regulate brand development and enhance cooperation quality, positioning the workshops as a signature of China's international vocational education cooperation.

Guizhou's Vision for Regional Integration

In concluding remarks reflecting the host province's commitment, representatives outlined a three-pronged vision for the future:

AI-Empowered Collaboration: Seizing opportunities in artificial intelligence to broaden cooperation channels in digital education technology, vocational training, and scientific research. Youth Connectivity: Consolidating people-to-people bonds through expanded youth sports tournaments, cultural study tours, and social exchanges. Platform Expansion: Enriching the CAECW's mandate beyond education into key sectors including trade, industrial development, high-level exchanges, ecological conservation, and cultural tourism.

Since its founding, the CAECW has grown from modest beginnings into a cornerstone of regional diplomacy. As the permanent venue, Guizhou reaffirmed its dedication to building a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future, emphasizing that education remains the bedrock upon which broader economic and social partnerships are built.

SOURCE CNS