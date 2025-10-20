Chengdu CATANIA's Tower 2 Debuts Globally: A 222-Meter-High Sky Residence Redefining Global Luxury Living.

CHENGDU, China, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from CNS:

Recently, a wave of discerning homebuyers from different cities has been converging on Chengdu CATANIA. International elites from New York, London, Tokyo, Singapore, Hong Kong, Vancouver, and other world-class major cities have found a common ground in Chengdu.

Chengdu CATANIA Chengdu CATANIA Skyline Club

The global acclaim for Chengdu CATANIA goes far beyond a simple purchase. It is an affirmation of its international standing. This recognition stems from its core advantages—an unrivaled location, top-tier amenities, and a deeply integrated art gene. These qualities have cemented its status not only as a world-class luxury residence but as a Chengdu landmark on the global luxury residence stage.

Located in the heart of Chengdu's Jinjiang District, the Chengdu CATANIA project has once again made headlines with a major announcement: its new Tower 2 cloud luxury residence, featuring flexible floor plans from 80 to 800 square meters, has now been officially unveiled worldwide. Blending a dual panorama of "Millenarian Jinjiang and Urban Vibrancy" with international-standard artistic amenities and premium services, this residence offers global elites an unparalleled opportunity to "Collect Chengdu" in style.

Endorsing Chengdu: The award-winning residence become s an international business card of Chengdu.

Chengdu, the economic and cultural pulse of Western China, holds a top-tier position in the GaWC World Cities Ranking. Seamlessly blending its 3,000-year heritage of Shu culture with the dynamic energy of a world-class metropolis, the city serves as a magnet for global elite talent. With its exceptional design and quality, Chengdu CATANIA has been honored with a series of prestigious international awards. These include the platinum winner of the 2023 MUSE Design Awards, France's International Innovation Design Award (GPDP Award), the 2023 SBID Interior Design Awards from the UK, and the International Landscape Award from IFLA. These awards have made it a standout representative, showcasing Chengdu's excellence to the world.

Setting a global standard: Core location & IMAX views define curated living art.

In New York, luxury is measured by views over Central Park, and in London, by vistas of Hyde Park. Now, this ultimate form of urban landscape resource collection is now embodied in Chengdu CATANIA. Nestled in the heart of Chengdu's Jinjiang District and adjacent to both the Jinjiang River and the First Ring Road, the project offers every residence uninterrupted IMAX-style views. The scenic tapestry of the Jinjiang River, Wangjiang Pavilion, the Chengdu TV Tower, Taikoo Li, and even the distant Xiling Snow Mountain are all framed within windows, granting residents a truly priceless visual experience.

A life of luxury: Armani designed plus a sky club turn your daily living into a showroom.

The Tower 2 epitomizes a sophisticated synthesis of artistic DNA and luxury living. The building facade, a masterpiece personally designed by the international luxury maestro Giorgio Armani, artfully blends the Oriental aesthetic of orchid elegance with a modern international sensibility. The community is enriched by the "JIA Art" exhibition space, which hosts ongoing international art tours, and is further graced by two original sculptures from acclaimed artist Xiang Jing installed within the gardens. Ascending through the project's eight-tiered clubhouse system, the "J722 Sky Runway Fitness Club" at an altitude of 722 meters offers a revolutionary experience by seamlessly merging fitness with panoramic city views, truly embodying the philosophy that "Life is a Showroom".

Living art: International exhibitions and original sculptures, seamlessly woven into daily life.

Art is one of the core genes of Chengdu CATANIA. The "JIA Art" exhibition space within the community hosts ongoing international art tours, while the gardens are graced by two original sculptures from the renowned artist Xiang Jing. Here, art is within reach. It's the landscape on your stroll and the spiritual dialogue woven into each day.

Tailored aesthetics: Residences from 80 to 800 sqm, presented in five meticulously crafted styles to meet the expectations of global elites.

Catering to the sophisticated tastes of global elites, the new Tower 2 of Chengdu CATANIA offers flexible choices from 80 to 800 square meters, curated in five distinct aesthetic styles: Oriental Natural, French Mid-Century, New York Modern, Cloud Romance, and Urban Wild Luxury. These artfully designed showcase units are crafted to resonate with the aesthetic sensibilities of our distinguished residents worldwide.

As Chengdu strides onto the global stage, Chengdu CATANIA rises as its iconic address—a 222-meter-high residence in the clouds, framing the city's grand panorama for a privileged few. This is not merely a residence, but a global declaration of the Chengdu lifestyle, created for a discerning elite who live in sync with the world.

SOURCE CNS