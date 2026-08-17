China Automotive Systems Adds Another National 'Green Factory' To Its Manufacturing Development

WUHAN, China, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) ("CAAS" or the "Company"), a leading power steering components and systems supplier in China, today announced it has added another national-level "Green Factory", marking a new milestone in its green manufacturing system development.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) announced that Jingzhou Henglong Automotive Parts Manufacturing Co., Ltd. ("Jingzhou Henglong"), a subsidiary of CAAS, has been named a national-level "Green Factory" for 2025. With this achievement, the Company now features two national-level "Green Factories." This dual national-level recognition of its green transformation and development sets a benchmark for the green upgrading of regional manufacturing enterprises.

Jingzhou Henglong secured its place on the national-level "Green Factories" and "Green Industrial Parks" lists. This recognition highlights its outstanding performance in green production, energy conservation, and emission reduction, and marks yet another national-level accolade for the Company's green manufacturing systems. The Company's Hubei Henglong Automotive Systems Group Co., Ltd.'s Dongfang Avenue plant was recognized with the same honor in December 2023.

To date, two of Henglong Group's subsidiaries have been designated as national-level "Green Factories" signaling that the Group's overall green transformation efforts have reached a new level. In recent years, the Group has rigorously implemented the requirements of the national "14th Five-Year Plan for Industrial Green Development" and the "Implementation Plan for Carbon Peaking in the Industrial Sector". Taking the Jingzhou Dongfang Avenue plant as a pilot site for green transformation, the Company has steadily advanced the implementation of new energy projects and the large-scale application of clean energy systems. Through key energy-saving and emission-reduction initiatives—such as the retrofitting of digital workshops, the commissioning of an 8MW rooftop photovoltaic power project, the recovery and recycling of waste heat from air compressors, and the reuse of treated wastewater—the Company has significantly reduced energy consumption across the entire production processes, achieving cost reductions and efficiency gains. This pathway is replicable and scalable for the green transformation of manufacturing enterprises.

Mr. Qizhou Wu, Chief Executive Officer of CAAS, commented, "This recognition is a result of the Company's years of implementing a sustainable development strategy. It marks a new phase in which our green manufacturing systems are led by two national-level benchmarks. By leveraging the exemplary role of these two national-level "Green Factories", we aim to drive green retrofitting and low-carbon upgrades across more subsidiaries to unlock the potential for energy conservation and emission reduction in the industrial sector and contribute steadfastly to the nation's successful realization of its carbon peak and carbon neutrality goals."

About China Automotive Systems, Inc.

Based in Hubei Province, the People's Republic of China, China Automotive Systems, Inc. is a leading supplier of power steering components and systems to the Chinese automotive industry, operating through its sixteen Sino-foreign joint ventures and wholly-owned subsidiaries. The Company offers a full range of steering system parts for passenger automobiles and commercial vehicles. The Company currently offers four separate series of power steering with an annual production capacity of over 8 million sets of steering gears, columns and steering hoses. Its customer base is comprised of leading auto manufacturers, such as China FAW Group, Corp., Dongfeng Auto Group Co., Ltd., BYD Auto Company Limited, Beiqi Foton Motor Co., Ltd. and Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. in China, and Stellantis N.V. and Ford Motor Company in North America. For more information, please visit: https://www.caasauto.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Our actual results may differ materially from the results described in or anticipated by our forward-looking statements due to certain risks and uncertainties. As a result, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 22, 2026, and in documents subsequently filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any of these factors and other factors beyond our control could have an adverse effect on the overall business environment, cause uncertainties in the regions where we conduct business, cause our business to suffer in ways that we cannot predict, and materially and adversely impact our business, financial condition and results of operations. A prolonged disruption or any further unforeseen delay in our operations of the manufacturing, delivery and assembly process within any of our production facilities could continue to result in delays in the shipment of products to our customers, increased costs and reduced revenue. We expressly disclaim any duty to provide updates to any forward-looking statements made in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Jie Li

Chief Financial Officer

China Automotive Systems, Inc.

[email protected]

Kevin Theiss

Awaken Advisors

+1-212-510-8922

[email protected]

SOURCE China Automotive Systems