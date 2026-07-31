China boosting global stability amid volatility

BEIJING, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

A new pattern is in the making in the midst of intense turbulence in the international situation, and China is making fresh, important contributions to building a new type of international relations, according to an annual flagship publication released by Beijing-based think tank China Institute of International Studies.

As regional wars and conflicts flared up, unilateralism, hegemonism and bullying practices caused serious harm, "posing grave threats to peace and development and unprecedented damage to the international order", said the CIIS Blue Book on International Situation and China's Foreign Affairs (2025/2026) released in Beijing on Wednesday.

"The international landscape has evolved toward an important watershed, with unilateralism and hegemonism finding no support. There has been growing practical demand for multilateralism, mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, and global peace and development," the book said.

China will keep advancing the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity and "will contribute valuable stability and certainty to a turbulent world", it added.

Chen Bo, president of the CIIS, said that in the face of turmoil in the global security landscape, China "has consistently supported relevant countries in mediating heated conflicts and has made significant contributions to the peaceful settlement of disputes and conflicts".

"China's foreign policy is committed to deepening partnerships based on equality, openness, and cooperation with the rest of the world," she said at the release ceremony of the publication.

In the first half of this year, China's trade volume with countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative grew by 14.8 percent year-on-year, and China has become a major trading partner for more than 160 countries and regions, she noted.

'Important contributor'

Turkiye's Ambassador to China Selcuk Unal called China "an important contributor to the United Nations' peacekeeping missions", noting that the global system is living through a "more complex and multiple crises era" in the face of opportunities offered by evolving artificial intelligence.

"Recent experiences have clearly demonstrated that, regardless of how powerful or large they may be, no country can tackle these challenges alone," he said.

"Humanity as a whole can overcome global issues only through cooperation and dialogue," he said.

According to the CIIS publication, the international situation is expected to become more volatile in the rest of 2026, presenting severe challenges to peace and development. China provides all countries with more opportunities for common development, and it firmly safeguards its national sovereignty, security and development interests, the book said.

Wang Lei, Party secretary of the Institute of Russian, Eastern European & Central Asian Studies with the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said China consistently opposes the domination of international affairs by a small number of countries and that it "puts genuine multilateralism into practice through concrete actions".

"We can clearly see that although the world is fraught with turmoil and upheaval, the drive for peace and development remains strong," he said.

While economic globalization has encountered headwinds, new technological breakthroughs are accelerating the world's multidimensional connectivity, he added.

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn