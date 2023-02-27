Feb 27, 2023, 10:40 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Cell & Gene Therapy Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an in-depth data-centric analysis of the emerging opportunities in cell and gene therapy industry. It covers a detailed view of market size and forecast across various segments such as by different therapy segment, type of therapy, the purpose of manufacturing, type of cell, route of administration, delivery mode, source of cell, source of manufacturing, therapeutic class, technology, end-user and by product.
This databook is a part of the title "Global Cell & Gene Therapy Business and Investment Opportunities - Analysis & Market Size by Technology, Clinical Trials, Patents, Financial Deals, Competitive Landscape - Q1 2023 Update".
Scope
This report provides an in-depth, data-centric analysis of the China cell and gene therapy market 2018-2027. Below is a summary of key market segments:
Cell & Gene Therapy Market Size by Different Therapy Segment, 2018-2027
- Cell and Gene Modified Cell Therapies
- Gene Therapy and Genome Therapy
- DNA & RNA Therapeutics
Cell & Gene Therapy Market Size by Purpose of Manufacturing
- Commercial
- Clinical
Cell & Gene Therapy Market Size by Product
- Abecma
- Amondys
- Breyanzi
- Carvykti
- Givlaari
- Kimmtrak
- Kymriah
- Leqvio
- Luxturna
- Onpattro
- Oxlumo
- Rethymic
- Skysona
- Stratagraft
- Tecartus
- Tegsedi
- Viltepso
- Vyondys
- Yescarta
- Zolgensma
- Zynteglo
Cell & Gene Therapy Market Size by Route of Administration
- Injectables
- Infusions
- Bioscaffolds
- Topicals
Cell & Gene Therapy Market Size by Type of Cell
- CAR-T Cell
- TCR Cell
Cell & Gene Therapy Market Size by Type of Therapy
- T-Cell Therapies
- NK Cell
- Dendritic Cell Therapies
- Stem Cell Therapies
Cell & Gene Therapy Market Size by Source of Cell
- Autologous
- Allogenic
Cell & Gene Therapy Market Size by Delivery Mode
- In vivo
- ex-vivo
Cell & Gene Therapy Market Size by Source of Manufacturing
- In-House
- Contract Manufacturing
Cell & Gene Therapy Market Size by Therapeutic Class
- Oncology
- Neurology
- Ophthalmology
- Gastro-Intestinal
- Musculoskeletal
- Others
Cell & Gene Therapy Market Size by Technology
- Viral Vector Technology
- Cell Immortalization Technology
- Genome Editing Technology
- Others
Cell & Gene Therapy Market Size by End User
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Hospital & Clinics
Reasons to buy
- In-depth understanding of cell and gene therapy market dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across different market segments and sub-segments of the industry in China.
- Develop market-specific strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your investment strategy; assess market-specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry.
- Get market share analysis by end users: Get a detailed analysis across different end users such as pharmaceutical, biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, and by hospitals & clinics within the China.
