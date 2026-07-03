China-Eurasia Expo deepens regional business ties

BEIJING, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China Daily:

Urumqi, capital city of the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, recently held the ninth China-Eurasia Expo, highlighting opening-up, cooperation and innovation.

Visitors inspect products at the Uzbekistan booth on June 26. SHI FENG / XINHUA

The expo's scale reached a record high and its "friend circle" expanded, with 49 countries, regions and international organizations participating and 27 countries and regions setting up pavilions. The United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Russia and Thailand debuted their standalone exhibitions at the event that started on June 25 and ended on June 29.

More than 3,000 domestic and foreign enterprises and institutions displayed new technologies, products and solutions across the 140,000-square-meter exhibition venue, demonstrating the vitality of Eurasian cooperation.

Khalil Hashmi, the ambassador of Pakistan to China, hailed the expo's record-breaking scale as a testament to global confidence in Xinjiang's role as a hub for China-Eurasia economic and trade cooperation.

He said that Pakistan, as one of this year's guest countries of honor, featured an enlarged pavilion and richer exhibits, showcasing the friendship and close economic and trade ties between China and Pakistan. The growing number of participating countries and enterprises reflects international business communities' optimism about Xinjiang's development potential, recognizing the region as a vital platform for win-win trade and investment cooperation, he added.

The ambassador expressed confidence that the expo will continue to serve as a bridge for interconnected development and common prosperity across Eurasia and beyond.

Selcuk Unal, the Turkish ambassador to China, emphasized the millennia-old Silk Road bonds that link Turkiye and China. Five Turkish enterprises participated in the expo, with more business representatives traveling to Xinjiang to explore market opportunities.

He looked forward to new cooperation deals and trade contracts between Turkish companies and Chinese partners to deepen Eurasian commercial exchanges.

The president of the UAE China Xinjiang chamber of commerce and fellow townsmen association, a nine-time attendee of the expo, said that the event has become a key platform connecting Xinjiang with Middle Eastern markets.

A Dubai resident, he highlighted the natural complementary advantages between Xinjiang and the UAE: Xinjiang boasts abundant agricultural and sideline product resources, while the UAE has strong market demand for such goods.

In recent years, the two sides have deepened their partnership via platforms such as the expo, with increasing bilateral promotional activities. He said the ninth expo offered new opportunities for companies from the two regions and expected more pragmatic cooperation achievements to emerge.

Centering on four areas — trade promotion, investment cooperation, consumption expansion and innovative collaboration — the expo hosted more than 80 themed economic and trade activities. These covered new product launches, cross-border trade matchmaking and investment promotion negotiations.

Among the highlights were the Networking Event for Chinese and Central Asian Businesses, the Kazakhstan-themed Export to China session, the Central Asian diplomatic and entrepreneur dialogue and an international buyer matchmaking forum.

The international buyer matchmaking forum held on June 27 built a face-to-face cooperation platform for global suppliers and purchasers. Corporate representatives from China and overseas delivered promotional presentations on sectors including light manufacturing, agricultural products, textiles and apparel, new energy equipment, digital trade and cultural tourism.

At the activity, enterprises from multiple Chinese regions, such as Xinjiang, Beijing and Shandong, conducted in-depth discussions with foreign buyer delegations; cooperation agreements were signed, spanning intelligent technology, agricultural machinery, engineering construction and commercial services.

Smart innovation also added attractiveness to the ninth expo. For the first time, the expo set up a dedicated zone for new quality productive forces, spotlighting cutting-edge fields of artificial intelligence, low-altitude economy, digital economy and bio-manufacturing.

A rich array of smart products was showcased at the event, including laser-assisted robots that boost cotton planting efficiency, an intelligent satellite system for cross-border ecological conservation, and robotic equipment suitable for different scenarios.

The exhibition showcased Xinjiang's development in data centers, smart agriculture and smart city construction across Urumqi, Karamay and other key regions. Endowed with abundant green energy resources, Xinjiang is reshaping the landscape of global computing capacity.

Nearly 40 enterprises from Karamay displayed more than 170 exhibits, covering oil and gas chemicals, digital computing power, new energy and advanced materials, smart agriculture, as well as cultural and creative industries.

Hami, as a key city along the Silk Road Economic Belt, presented exhibits spanning modern coal chemical engineering, superhard advanced materials, new energy equipment, hydrogen energy, computing power, low-altitude economy and modern logistics.

It also serves as a hub for cross-regional data transmission, a node in the national integrated computing power network and a national pilot city for coordinated computing and power development. The city boasts compound strengths in energy, computing capacity, telecommunications and logistics.

Xinjiang has built four major computing clusters in Urumqi, Changji, Karamay and Hami. It continuously upgraded the cross-border communication network, with 28 optical cables connecting Central and West Asia, laying the foundation for cross-border computing scheduling, digital technology sharing and digital service export.

Another highlight of this year's expo was the inaugural independent exhibition zone for low-altitude economy, where multiple ton-level industrial drones were showcased. Five main models were seen in the zone, covering scenarios such as large-scale delivery, plateau emergency rescue, oil and power facility inspection, modern agricultural operations and medical supply delivery in remote areas.

In addition, two synthetic biology manufacturers based in Wusu, Xinjiang, showcased local industrial achievements and advances in fostering new quality productive forces at the expo.

SOURCE China Daily