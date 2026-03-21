China Gifts | Chinese eggshell art: from market to masterpiece

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chinadaily.com.cn

Mar 21, 2026, 22:49 ET

 BEIJING, March 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn：

What? China has Easter eggs too?

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Are they like the ones for Easter?

No! These are Chinese eggshell art.

These are no ordinary egg gifts. Masters of China's intangible cultural heritage paint, embroider, and carve directly onto eggshells. Each piece is unique and can be preserved for centuries. And it's not just ancient figures. They can even paint you and your friends on these fragile canvases. Check this out!

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn

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