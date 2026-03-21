China Gifts | Dianhong tea: Brewed by time and nature

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chinadaily.com.cn

Mar 21, 2026, 22:48 ET

BEIJING, March 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn：

Thirsty to learn more about Chinese tea culture? Let's have some Dianhong tea first.

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Hand-picked like fine coffee beans, crafted with care and brewed into honeyed, fruity warmth,

Dianhong tea isn't made for fancy ceremony. It's integral to daily life, shared, sipped, and slurped.

So raise a cup of Dianhong tea to the incredible tea makers who brewed warmth, energy, and simple pleasures into every cup of life. Cheers!

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn

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