China Has Become Colombia's Reliable Partner in Times of Uncertainty

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China.org.cn

Aug 16, 2026, 23:27 ET

BEIJING, Aug. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China.org.cn on economic cooperation:

China is now Colombia's largest Asian investor, with around 100 Chinese companies operating across the country, said Oscar Felipe Rueda, Commercial Counselor, Colombian Embassy in China.

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China Has Become Colombia's Reliable Partner in Times of Uncertainty
China Has Become Colombia's Reliable Partner in Times of Uncertainty

Chinese firms are helping build all three of Colombia's major railway projects, while also expanding their footprint in renewable energy, telecommunications, electric vehicles, mining, and other key industries.

One of the most visible transformations has been in clean energy. Just five years ago, solar power accounted for only 2 percent of Colombia's energy mix. Today, it represents around 15 percent, a leap that would not have been possible without Chinese companies bringing advanced technology and equipment, extensive construction and operational expertise.

SOURCE China.org.cn

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