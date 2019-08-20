China's Dairy Market Undergoes A Quiet Revolution

WUYISHAN, China, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 20, the 3rd Fresh Pasteurized Milk Forum of the Chinese High Quality Milk Project officially opened in Wuyishan city, sponsored by the ZhongYouRu Dairy Research Institute and organized by the Fujian Changfu Dairy Co. LTD. On the forum, 50 Chinese dairy enterprises have jointly released the Joint Action Program for the Development of Chinese High Quality Milk in the New Era, striving to develop local high-quality fresh pasteurized milk.



Just like the 5G communications, high-speed railway and other world-leading industries in China, the Chinese dairy industry has undergone significant changes in the past 11 years, presenting an amazing world-class dairy industry.



In 2018, China's milk production reached 30.75 million tons, and all scale farms carried out mechanical milking. From 2009 to 2018, the qualified rate of fresh milk sampling was over 99%, and the qualified rate of dairy product supervision and sampling was over 99% for three consecutive years. This shows that China's dairy industry has undergone a revolutionary change since 2008, and its quality and safety have reached the international advanced level.



China's dairy industry has begun to leap from safety to quality, and a revolution of consumption is taking place.



Since 2014, China has vigorously promoted the high-quality milk project, and has explored a complete set of high-standard industrial chain systems to develop domestic high-quality fresh pasteurized milk with the goal of being "safe and healthy, green and low-carbon, fresh and nutritious". Currently, it has been carried out by 50 companies from 25 provinces in China. The project has reached or exceeded the US and EU standards considering the key indicators used to evaluate the quality of fresh and raw milk.



According to the global dairy industry development report, the pasteurized milk is the mainstream trend of international dairy consumption. High quality indigenous pasteurized milk is rapidly gaining popularity in China, which is the world's largest potential consumer market. It will promote the faith of the Chinese consumers in the domestic milk, and alter their blind trust in imported milk, which will cause profound impact on the pattern of the global dairy market.



