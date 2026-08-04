China's Generative AI Rules Took Effect. Baidu's ChatGPT Rival Opened to the Public 16 Days Later

New book From Lab to Life: How AI Works in China explains how regulation became AI infrastructure. On sale today in hardcover, paperback, and ebook

WASHINGTON, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- China's generative AI rules took effect on Aug. 15, 2023. Baidu opened Ernie Bot to the public 16 days later. From Lab to Life: How AI Works in China, the new book by Collin Hogue-Spears, available today from Gatekeeper Press and major retailers, credits the speed to years of preparation: compliance ran through the release path long before the product reached users. Drawing on Chinese regulatory texts, corporate filings, peer-reviewed papers, official statistics, and research from both sides of the Pacific, the book argues that China built the world's first governed AI ecosystem.

front cover front and back cover

In that system, regulatory filings, pre-launch approvals, compliance audits, procurement access, and product distribution operate as a single market layer. Capability without compliance cannot ship. Compliance without capability cannot compete.

Organized across five chronological acts, From Lab to Life traces 15 years of Chinese AI development, from Baidu's early machine learning systems to Ernie Bot and DeepSeek.

"China's AI market does not start with a model and add compliance later," said Hogue-Spears. "The compliance layer decides which products can ship, which buyers can adopt them, and which companies gain distribution. That is the operating system Western observers keep missing."

The book targets policy professionals, AI governance practitioners, and business strategists. Each chapter closes with a Strategic Lens box, a standalone decision framework.

Reviews

Kirkus Reviews calls the book "a nuanced, tech-savvy analysis of an often misunderstood yet globally dominant AI system." BlueInk Review awards it a starred review, and Foreword Clarion Reviews rates it 4 out of 5 stars.

Where to Buy

From Lab to Life is on sale now in hardcover, paperback, and ebook. Print editions are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Bookshop.org. The ebook is live on Kindle, Apple Books, Kobo, Google Play, and Nook, and libraries can license it through OverDrive. All purchase links are at collinhoguespears.ai/contact. International buyers can find local retailers, including Amazon storefronts in the UK and Europe, at collinhoguespears.ai.

About the Author

Collin Hogue-Spears is a cybersecurity leader, independent researcher, and author with two decades of experience. He studied Mandarin at Shanghai International Studies University and worked in Shanghai. While at Amazon Web Services, he coordinated with Chinese government auditors on cloud compliance. His analysis has appeared in more than 70 articles across 35 publications, with bylines in Compliance Week, CSO Online, CIO, and InformationWeek and quoted in The Wall Street Journal, Politico Pro, The Observer, and Dark Reading.

Publication Details

Title: From Lab to Life: How AI Works in China

Author: Collin Hogue-Spears

Publisher: Gatekeeper Press

Publication Date: Aug. 4, 2026

Formats: Hardcover, paperback, ebook

ISBNs: 9781662976049 (hardcover); 9781662969553 (paperback); 9781662969560 (ebook)

Availability: On sale now at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Bookshop.org, major ebook retailers, and library platforms. All purchase links: collinhoguespears.ai/contact

Media kit: collinhoguespears.ai/press

Review copies, interview requests, and speaking inquiries: [email protected]

Media Contact: Collin Hogue-Spears

[email protected]

collinhoguespears.ai

SOURCE Collin Hogue-Spears