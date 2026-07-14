Inside China's Governed AI Machine: New Book Explains How Regulation Became AI Infrastructure

From Lab to Life shows how filings, approvals, procurement channels, and technical capabilities shape one of the world's two largest AI ecosystems

WASHINGTON, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From Lab to Life: How AI Works in China, a new book by Collin Hogue-Spears, examines how China's artificial intelligence sector operates in practice. Drawing on Chinese regulatory texts, corporate filings, peer-reviewed papers, official statistics, and research from both sides of the Pacific, the book argues that China built the world's first governed AI ecosystem.

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In that system, regulatory filings, pre-launch approvals, compliance audits, procurement access, and product distribution operate as a single market layer. Capability without compliance cannot ship. Compliance without capability cannot compete.

The book will be available Aug. 4 from Gatekeeper Press and major retailers.

Organized across five chronological acts, From Lab to Life traces fifteen years of Chinese AI development, from Baidu's early machine learning systems to Ernie Bot, one of China's first government-approved consumer generative AI services. The book maps the regulatory architecture behind the sector, including algorithm registries, pre-launch approvals, content governance rules, and procurement channels. It also examines how U.S. semiconductor export controls pushed Chinese firms toward model efficiency and deployment discipline.

The final chapters analyze how Chinese AI models, infrastructure bundles, and governance frameworks are spreading to Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa as a working template for governed AI.

"China's AI market does not start with a model and add compliance later," said Hogue-Spears. "The compliance layer decides which products can ship, which buyers can adopt them, and which companies gain distribution. That is the operating system Western observers keep missing."

The book targets policy professionals, AI governance practitioners, and business strategists who brief principals, evaluate market structure, or who want to understand how Chinese AI firms move from model development to deployment. Each chapter closes with a Strategic Lens box, a standalone decision framework.

Kirkus Reviews calls the book "a nuanced, tech-savvy analysis," BlueInk Review awards it a starred review, and Foreword's Clarion Reviews rates it 4 out of 5 stars.

About the Author

Collin Hogue-Spears is an cybersecurity leader, independent researcher and author with two decades of experience. He studied Mandarin at Shanghai International Studies University and worked in Shanghai. While at Amazon Web Services, he coordinated with Chinese government auditors on cloud compliance. His analysis has appeared in more than 70 articles across 35 publications, with bylines in Compliance Week, CSO Online, and InformationWeek and citations in The Wall Street Journal, Politico Pro, The Observer, and Dark Reading.

Publication Details

Title: From Lab to Life: How AI Works in China

Author: Collin Hogue-Spears

Publisher: Gatekeeper Press

Publication Date: Aug. 4, 2026

Format:

ISBNs: 9781662976049 (hardcover); 9781662969553 (paperback); 9781662969560 (ebook)

SOURCE Collin Hogue-Spears