QINGDAO, China, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from iQingdao:

In July 2026, iQingdao planned and produced a feature video titled China's Rail Power on a Banknote, drawing inspiration from the appearance of a CRRC Sifang-made train on the UAE's new AED 100 polymer banknote.

How Qingdao-Made Rail Technology Is Supporting the UAE’s Modern Transport Development Speed Speed

More than a new piece of currency, the banknote offers a vivid reflection of the UAE's ambitions for modern transport, regional connectivity and sustainable development. The image of the train also highlights the growing role of Chinese rail technology in the country's infrastructure development, providing a powerful entry point for telling the story of Qingdao's advanced manufacturing sector to international audiences.

The video focuses on the high-speed diesel multiple unit developed and manufactured by CRRC Sifang in Qingdao. Designed for the UAE's railway network, the train was developed to meet the region's demanding operating conditions, including high temperatures, wind and sand. Through technological innovation, customized design and long-term service support, the project demonstrates how Chinese rail transit companies are adapting their products and expertise to the specific needs of overseas markets.

Rather than presenting the train simply as an exported product, the video explores the broader story behind its journey to the Middle East. It shows how Qingdao-made rail transit equipment has continued to deepen its presence in the region while building closer connections with local industries, transport systems and development priorities.

This process reflects a shift from traditional product exports toward more comprehensive cooperation involving technology, services, maintenance and localized operations. It also illustrates how Chinese intelligent manufacturing can contribute to infrastructure connectivity and coordinated industrial development in partner countries.

By connecting the banknote's striking visual symbol with the industrial story behind it, iQingdao turned a major international event into an accessible and engaging narrative about innovation, cooperation and shared development.

The video further enhanced the international visibility of the "Made in Qingdao" brand, allowing audiences across the Gulf to gain a clearer understanding of Qingdao's strengths in rail transit equipment and high-end manufacturing. It also helped the city's manufacturing story reach beyond traditional industry audiences and achieve wider communication impact in overseas markets.

SOURCE iQingdao