QINGDAO, China, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from iQingdao: Flags seen throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup stadiums and streets are largely made in Jimo, Qingdao, by Qingdao Wandelong Flag Co., Ltd., one of northern China's largest flag manufacturers. The company has now supplied flags for eight consecutive World Cups, delivering tens of millions of units for this year's tournament.

Flags seen throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup stadiums and streets Speed Speed

From commercial banners to handheld cheering flags, Wandelong's World Cup-themed products have crossed the oceans and are now on display at stadiums and venues across the Americas. The company produces nearly 100 million flags annually for major international events including the Bundesliga and the NBA.

Flags used inside World Cup stadiums must meet strict fire-retardant standards. Wandelong has secured nearly 40 patents covering flame resistance and color durability, earning recognition from international clients for its safety and quality.

From production lines in Jimo to World Cup stands, each flag carries the reputation of "Made in Qingdao" — and tells the story of Chinese manufacturing's growing presence on the world's biggest sporting stage.

SOURCE Iqingdao