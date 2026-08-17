CHIPOTLE CELEBRATES BACK-TO-SCHOOL SEASON WITH SCHOOL SPIRIT BOGO AND CHIPOTLE SUNDAYS DEAL

On Thursday, August 20, guests wearing school apparel or accessories can receive a BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) entrée offer from 3 p.m. to close local time¹ at participating Chipotle restaurants.

On Sundays, August 23, August 30 and September 6, guests who order two or more entrées after 3 p.m. local time on the Chipotle app or website can receive a free entrée with code SUNDAYS.2

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced a School Spirit BOGO and three consecutive weeks of a "Chipotle Sundays" dinner offer, bringing more value to fans during the back-to-school season.

On Thursday, August 20, guests wearing school apparel or accessories can receive a BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) entrée offer from 3 p.m. to close local time at participating Chipotle restaurants. On Sundays, August 23, August 30 and September 6, guests who order two or more entrées after 3 p.m. local time on the Chipotle app or website can receive a free entrée with code SUNDAYS.

Chipotle School Spirit BOGO

As students head back to the classroom, Chipotle is giving fans another reason to rep their pride with a School Spirit BOGO. On Thursday, August 20, guests wearing school apparel or accessories can purchase an entrée at participating Chipotle restaurants in the U.S. from 3 p.m. to close local time and receive a second entrée for free. From middle and high school spirit wear to college tees, sweatshirts, jerseys and hats, school gear is the ticket to a free entrée.1

The Chipotle Sundays Reset

On TikTok, "Chipotle Sundays" has emerged as an end-of-weekend ritual, with fans turning to Chipotle for a quiet meal at home or an easy dinner with friends (see HERE, HERE). Chipotle is leaning into the trend this back-to-school season by helping fans reset for the week ahead with three consecutive Sundays of dinner offers.2 Starting Sunday, August 23, guests in the U.S. and Canada who order two or more entrées after 3 p.m. local time on the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com or Chipotle.ca can receive a free entrée with code SUNDAYS.2

Here is the full Chipotle Sundays schedule:

Sunday, August 23

Sunday, August 30

Sunday, September 6

"Back-to-school season is all about showing your school spirit and getting back into the routines that make the week feel a little easier," said Stephanie Perdue, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing at Chipotle. "Whether you're repping your school or resetting with Chipotle on a Sunday, these offers are about meeting our guests in the moments that matter to them with real food and great value."

Chipotle U Rewards

Last back-to-school season, the brand introduced Chipotle U Rewards, a student loyalty program that rewards key milestones in the college experience. Members score 1,000 bonus points when they sign up and earn 20% more points with every purchase, helping them get free Chipotle faster. College students enrolled in Chipotle Rewards can sign up for Chipotle U Rewards and validate their enrollment through ID.me by visiting Chipotle.com/chipotle-u-rewards.

1 – The BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) promotion is limited to five free entrées per check and is subject to availability. Each free item requires purchase of an entrée item of equal or greater value and may be used only by the customer wearing school apparel or accessories, as determined by the restaurant, in a single transaction. Valid only on August 20, 2026, after 3:00 p.m. local time. Redeemable in-restaurant only, at participating U.S. Chipotle locations during regular business hours; not valid for catering, mobile, online or delivery orders. Purchased items are eligible for Chipotle Rewards points; the promotion may not otherwise be combined with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

2 – Chipotle Sundays Terms: Valid 8/23/26, 8/30/26 and 9/6/26 on same-day digital orders placed after 3:00 p.m. at participating Chipotle restaurants in the U.S. and Canada. One free entrée with purchase of at least two other entrées. Promo code required. Redemption subject to availability. Chipotle.com and mobile app only. Additional restrictions apply; void where prohibited. Full terms: Chipotle.com/sundays.

About Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. There are over 4,200 restaurants as of June 30, 2026, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and the Middle East and it is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in the United States, Canada and Europe. With nearly 140,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit chipotle.com.

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill