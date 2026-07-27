CHIPOTLE CELEBRATES NATIONAL AVOCADO DAY WITH FREE CHIPS AND GUAC

For the first time ever, Chipotle is pairing free chips with its National Avocado Day guac offer and extending the celebration to two days

Digital guests can score free chips and guac with an entrée purchase on July 31 and August 1 using code AVO2026 on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com1

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it is celebrating National Avocado Day with one of its biggest National Avocado Day offers yet. For two days, July 31 and August 1, guests can receive free chips and guac with the purchase of an entrée, exclusively on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com using code AVO2026 at checkout.1

Chipotle is celebrating National Avocado Day with a free chips and guac offer with an entrée purchase on July 31 and August 1 with code AVO2026 on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com.

"Our hand-mashed guac and housemade chips are an iconic Chipotle pairing, and this year we're going bigger than ever for National Avocado Day," said Stephanie Perdue, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing at Chipotle. "For the first time, we're giving fans two full days to celebrate with free chips and guac with the purchase of an entrée, because one day simply isn't enough for something this extra."

Chipotle's guac is hand-mashed throughout the day in restaurants. Each batch is made with 48 whole, ripe Hass avocados, which are revered for their rich, creamy texture. Whether enjoyed on the side, added to an entrée, or scooped with chips, guac is one of Chipotle's most iconic menu items.

Behind the Scenes at a California Avocado Farm

To highlight how Chipotle sources avocados for its fresh guac, the company is teaming up with brand superfans Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi for new social content that takes fans behind the scenes at one of the California farms where Chipotle sources its avocados. Debuting on July 30, the day before National Avocado Day, the video follows Leah and Miguel as they tour the farm, harvest ripe avocados and visit a Chipotle restaurant to learn how the brand prepares its iconic guac. Known for spending time in their garden, Leah and Miguel share an appreciation for the brand's commitment to sustainable sourcing and get a firsthand look at the fruit's journey from orchard to restaurant.

1 – Offer valid from July 31, 2026 through August 1, 2026. Valid for a free regular side of Chips & Guacamole with a full-priced entrée purchase via Chipotle website or mobile app with code AVO2026 from participating Chipotle restaurants in the U.S. and Canada. Code can only be used one time per eligible transaction. Redemption is subject to availability. Must be ordered as complete side item; not valid on orders selecting Chips and Guacamole separately. Kids Meals do not qualify as an entrée purchase. Not valid on In-restaurant orders, Catering, Burritos by the Box, or orders through third-party platforms. May not be combined with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Void if reproduced or altered and where prohibited. Not redeemable for cash. Additional restrictions apply.

About Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. There are over 4,100 restaurants as of March 31, 2026, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and the Middle East and it is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe. With over 135,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit chipotle.com.

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill