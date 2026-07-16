CHIPOTLE PUTS A NEW TWIST ON SOCCER'S HYDRATION BREAK WITH $1 MILLION IN FREE BURRITOS

During the second official hydration break of this summer's international tournament final on July 19, Chipotle will launch its first-ever Chipotle "Water" Break, giving viewers a chance to unlock entrée offers

Inspired by Chipotle's iconic water cups and the playful conversation surrounding guests who "accidentally" fill them with lemonade, the activation will challenge participants to track a lemonade-filled cup on the @Chipotle Instagram

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced that it is turning one of soccer's newest matchday traditions into a $1 million burrito giveaway inspired by the long-running social conversation surrounding its iconic water cups. During the international tournament final on July 19, viewers at home can participate in a Chipotle "Water" Break for a chance to unlock free entrée offers.

Chipotle is putting a twist on hydration breaks during this summer’s international tournament final on July 19, giving fans a chance to unlock entrée offers.

When play pauses for the match's second official hydration break, Chipotle will bring a stadium-inspired game to fans watching from home. The brand will share a video from the @Chipotle Instagram account challenging viewers to follow a lemonade-filled cup as three identical Chipotle water cups shuffle across the screen. At the end of the video, the lemonade-filled cup will reveal a text-to-win code. The first 100,000 participants to text the code to 888-222 will receive a free entrée offer.¹

Some Chipotle fans have been known to "accidentally" fill their complimentary water cups with lemonade at the beverage station. Over the years, Chipotle has leaned into the joke, acknowledging these "accidents" in a series of self-aware posts on social media (see HERE, HERE, HERE).

"The best brand ideas start with a fan truth," said Stephanie Perdue, Senior Vice President, Marketing at Chipotle. "Our water cup has become one of the most recognizable symbols in Chipotle fan culture, and when hydration breaks emerged as a new part of the matchday experience, we saw an opportunity to bring that fan lore to life on one of the biggest stages in sports."

A Summer of Soccer and Burritos

The Chipotle "Water" Break builds on the success of last month's Matchday BOGO, which became the biggest promotional day in company history. Chipotle's jersey BOGOs have become a fan-favorite tradition, with guests showing their pride in everything from official jerseys to homemade creations just for the occasion (see HERE, HERE, HERE).

This summer's tournament has also introduced Chipotle to international visitors traveling across North America, many of whom are experiencing iconic American brands and traditions for the first time. From longtime Chipotle superfans to first-time guests discovering the brand during their travels, the activation gives everyone another way to celebrate the conclusion of the summer's biggest sporting event.

1 — Free Entrée codes will be valid for any regularly priced entrée, subject to availability, until 7/24/26. Valid in the U.S. only, 13+. Standard text & data rates may apply. Additional terms: chipotle.com/water-break.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. There are over 4,100 restaurants as of March 31, 2026, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and the Middle East and it is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe. With over 135,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit Chipotle.com.

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill